Waipā District Council looking to reduce number of councillors from next election

Waipā District's mayor and councillors. The council will be seeking community feedback on a new representation review proposal which will see a change to elected member numbers. Photo / Supplied

The Waipā District Council is asking residents and ratepayers for feedback on its initial proposal for the district's representation arrangements which will see a reduction in the number of councillors from 13 to 11 and boundary changes for the wards.

The initial proposal was approved at last week's finance and corporate committee meeting. The proposal reduces the number of councillors and retains the existing community board structure.

The council is required to review every six years how many elected members there are and what communities they represent across the district. The current review after just three years follows its recent decision to establish a Māori ward.

Deputy chief executive Ken Morris said the review aims to ensure fair and effective representation for people and their communities, which will in turn provide an effective voice and strengthen local democracy.

"The proposal covers how many councillors we should have in each ward, which geographical areas those wards will cover and proposed names of our new wards."

The proposal approved is for the following arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections:

• Cambridge Ward (4 councillors). One fewer elected member and a boundary change in the Fencourt and Hautapu areas.

• Te Awamutu and Kihikihi Ward (3 councillors). One fewer elected member and a small boundary change in the Paterangi/Ngaroto Rd area.

• A combined Pirongia and Kakepuku Ward (2 councillors). One fewer elected member and boundary changes in the Paterangi/Ngaroto Rd and Kaipaki areas.

• Maungatautari Ward (1 councillor). Boundary changes to include Kaipaki and reflect the changes to the Cambridge Ward boundary.

• One district-wide 'Waipā Māori Ward' (1 councillor). The decision to introduce this ward has already been made and is not in the scope of the review, though this triggered the need for representation to be reviewed.

At the same time, the council is also required to consider whether community boards are appropriate to provide for the effective representation of communities of interest within the community and fair representation of electors.

The council has approved the existing community board structure with the same changes made to the urban and rural boundaries as described above, except the Kakepuku area remains an electoral area in its own right, rather than being combined with Pirongia. The community board proposal also goes out for consultation.

"We strongly encourage members of our community to have their say on the proposed changes," said Morris.

Consultation will open next Friday, August 27, and close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 29.

For more information and to have your say head to waipadc.govt.nz/haveyoursay from 27 August.