A group of microvolunteers at a Seed Waikato event colour in placards for children at Starship Hospital to decorate the walls of their hospital room. Photo / Desmond Nielsen Photography

Waikato group the Microvolunteering Collective has teamed up with Volunteering New Zealand to host the country's first microvolunteering conference on April 14, inviting the community to donate their time to do small and simple good deeds.

Microvolunteering is meant to allow people to give back to their community, offering volunteers a series of easy tasks that usually take about 30 minutes to complete and can be done any time and anywhere, with no application or training and no expectation of ongoing commitment.

The free day-long conference has the theme Micro Moments for Macro Change.

Participants can get involved in seven activities to positively impact the community, from writing postcards to lonely residents in rest homes, to repurposing old clothing into tug toys for animals at the SPCA, to a charitable bake-along facilitated by The Great Kiwi Bake Off winner Alby Hailes.

All activities will be delivered via Zoom between 10am and 8.30pm, and individuals, community groups, and workplaces are encouraged to get involved.

Volunteering New Zealand chief executive Michelle Kitney says: "Microvolunteering proves that anyone can be a volunteer. Many people giving a short burst of time and energy can achieve so much."

The collective originated from a student club at the University of Waikato in 2019, and founder Chantelle Cobby says the fact anyone can get involved was the beauty of microvolunteering.

"Microvolunteering breaks down the barriers that often prevent people from participating in traditional forms of volunteering, and provides a platform for those of all ages, experiences, backgrounds, and abilities, to serve their community. Our conference is no exception to that."

Cobby says microvolunteering was driven by the idea that huge impact can collectively be created when individuals unite together to do a little good.

The conference is to be held a day before International Microvolunteering Day on April 15.

To find out more details about the day and book free tickets to the conference click here.