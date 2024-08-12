Gibbes was head coach of the Wellington, leading them to promotion back into the premiership division in 2017 before making the semifinals in his second season in 2018.

He led Waikato to two ITM Cup finals and Ranfurly Shield success, while he has had international experience as a forwards coach with Japan, Georgia, the New Zealand under-20s and Welsh Pro 14 side Ospreys.

A tough second rower in his playing days, Gibbes played 44 games across Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Thames Valley, and New Zealand Colts between 1994 and 2002.

“Having the opportunity to join this club is incredibly exciting and I’m determined to add value to the strong foundation that has been built so far,” Gibbes said.

“The Drua have a very exciting playing roster, a quality backroom staff and a highly motivated coaching team that I’m looking forward to being a part of.

“The connection to Fiji is important to me and my family, my grandmother was from Rotuma, and my father was born in Suva, so I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to grow this connection. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans said Gibbes has a tremendous record in New Zealand as well as in other rugby markets.

“He is the perfect mentor for our forwards as we push to make an even bigger impact in Super Rugby Pacific,” Evans said.

“Chris’ focus on instilling dominance in the pack complements our incoming head coach Glen Jackson’s plans well for the upcoming season.

“Additionally, he will be yet another coach at the Drua with previous head coach experience, which will be invaluable for our young playing group.”

Gibbes takes over the forwards coach role from Greg Fleming, who has moved into the defence coach role.