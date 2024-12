MPI is making inquiries over potential bird flu at a second farm, and Yanfei Bao's killer Tingjun Cao has been found guilty. Video / NZ Herald

A Waikato road is expected to be blocked for several hours after a car crashed into a power pole this morning.

Emergency services were called around 8.15am after the crash on Cambridge Rd between Cambridge and Te Awamutu

Motorists are advised of diversions.

The driver of the vehicle was moderately injured, and motorists are advised the road is expected to be blocked for several hours while the power pole is dealt with, police said.