Dating back to 1898, the Hauraki Rail Trail is one of New Zealand's oldest railway corridors and travels through some breathtaking scenery including Karangahake Gorge.

Four Waikato districts have been stand-outs in Airbnb’s top 10 ranking of the most hospitable towns, cities and regions in New Zealand.

The hospitality website just released a list of the places with the highest density of five-star reviews, where the Waipā District took out third place, South Waikato District ranked fourth, followed by Matamata-Piako District in place five and Hauraki District in place eight.

While Hauraki District mayor Toby Adams was very happy about the district being featured in the list, he said he was “surprised we are not number one”.

“We are such a fantastic place, we have such a great community... [For visitors] there is Miranda and the hot springs, the Shore Bird Park and the Hauraki Rail Trail, gold mine tours and boats tours.”

The top spot in the Airbnb list went to Carterton, near Wellington.

Adams said despite the district missing out on the top spot, the ranking just showed “how great our community is” and came at the right time after Hauraki and the Coromandel were among the districts hit hard by flooding.

“It has been an unsettling time for communities around New Zealand, including ours... To get something like this just gives [us] a boost.”

Lake Karapiro is popular by watersport fans. Photo / Alistair Guthrie

He said his must-do for visitors to the Hauraki District was “definitely” the Rail Trail which he described as a “fantastic asset”.

“Riding the Rail Trail not only shows off Hauraki, it gives an insight into Thames, the Coromandel, Matamata-Piako, Te Aroha.”

Meanwhile, chief executive of local regional tourism organisation Hamilton and Waikato Tourism, Nicola Greenwell, said it was “wonderful” to see Waipā and Matamata-Piako ranking so highly with Airbnb customers.

“We know we have fantastic hosts within the region who take pride in offering quality accommodation and a warm Waikato welcome, and it’s so good to see that is being recognised by visitors.

“While Waipā provides an excellent hub for our international manuhiri [visitors], it is also a fantastic domestic short-break destination and hosts many significant, sizeable events throughout the year,” she said.

Just this weekend the Waipā District welcomed a significant number of visitors as The Armistice in Cambridge event was held in collaboration with The Great Kiwi Summer Festival at Lake Karāpiro.

Hobbiton Movie Set, near Matamata, calls the region home with the rolling emerald green hills of a family sheep farm synonymous with Middle Earth. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Upcoming events will include Festival One and the Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, both in Karāpiro, which are set to get the district on its feet in January.

Lake Karāpiro is also popular with day trippers for all things watersport. Waipā's main town of Cambridge is known for its antique shops, and access to the Te Awa Cycle Trail. The district’s second main town Te Awamutu proudly sports the nickname Rose Town of New Zealand due to its rose garden.

Another gem in Waipā is Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, a predator-fenced conservation area with three enclosures containing wetlands, old-growth forests and native birdlife.

Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan said the placing was no surprise given the Waipā District was well-known as the Home of Champions and prided itself on ensuring visitors always had a memorable stay.

“All of our accommodation providers always go the extra mile to represent our district with pride, so it’s easy to see why we received the results that we did,” she said.

“We are looking forward to a boomer summer and are ready to welcome the thousands of visitors we receive every year to make the most of what our district has to offer.”

Talking about “boomer” summer: Visitor numbers are not the only thing the district hopes to have booming soon. Sanctuary Mountain has recently become the home of a group of 10 male kākāpō which are known for their deep booming mating call.

South Waikato tourism operator Riverside Adventures offers night-time kayak tours to see glowworms. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

When the birds were relocated from offshore Islands in the South Island, DoC and Sanctuary Mountain staff said while it was unlikely visitors to the Sanctuary would cross paths with the nocturnal parrots, they may be able to hear their distinctive calls.

The South Waikato is also known for its outdoor activities. The Waikato River Trail runs through the district and is also home to the Cougar Mountain Bike Park. Those more comfortable on the water than on wheels might like to dive into kayak tours.

The South Waikato is probably most famous for Te Waihou Walkway - Blue Spring, but the council recently made the decision to temporarily close it after the cyclones at the beginning of the year caused slips and rockfall.

South Waikato mayor Gary Petley said he wasn’t surprised about the district’s placing in the ranking.

“It’s not surprising that our own district placed fourth... People from all over the world have made the South Waikato their home and our strong sense of multi-culturalism makes for a friendly, welcoming spirit. Being friendly is part of our DNA.

“We know that our friendliness extends to visitors, and it is nice to have that recognised. We know that visitors appreciate seeing authentic rural New Zealand at its best - discovering people and places that are away from the main visitor hot spots.”

Wairere Falls is the highest waterfall in the North Island with 153m. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

About Matamata-Piako, Greenwell highlighted two well-known visitor highlights.

“With key visitor attractions such as Hobbiton Movie Set and Hauraki Rail Trail located in Matamata-Piako, the number of nights guests stay in the district is growing and it’s great that our visitors can find a home-away-from-home in the number of Airbnb on offer in the district.”

Other highlights include the Firth Tower Museum in Matamata, the studio of metal artist Adrien Worsley in Te Aroha and Morrinsville’s iconic Herd of Cows street art sculptures.

Outdoor activities include several walks, like the Mount Te Aroha Summit walk and Wairere Falls.

Matamata-Piako mayor Adrienne Wilcock shared a similar sentiment to Petley saying people lived in the Matamata-Piako District because they loved it.

“It’s got the best of small-town New Zealand. We’ve got beautiful scenery and a number of small towns with big hearts: It’s a place where people know their neighbours and when visitors stay in the district they quickly get a sense of that.

“Locals want to share what’s great about this place and we’re very fortunate to have some great Airbnb hosts who help to make the time people spend here really special.”

NZ’s most hospitable towns, districts, cities

1. Carterton, Wellington

2. South Taranaki, Taranaki Region

3. Waipa, Waikato Region

4. South Waikato, Waikato Region

5. Matamata-Piako, Waikato Region

6. Selwyn, Canterbury

7. Rangitikei, Manawatu-Whanganui

8. Hauraki, Waikato Region

9. Hastings, Hawke’s Bay Region

10. Waimakariri, Canterbury

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined NZME in 2021 and is writing for the Waikato Herald.

