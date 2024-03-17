Ombudsman ruling called out as ‘victim blaming’, Wayne Brown fires up in an email over raised crossings and NZ Post’s new plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / New Zealand Story

Two people were injured in a scrub fire in Otaua on Sunday night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters were called to the scrub fire at 5.56pm.

Crews from Waiuku, Patumahoe, Waiau Pa and Tuakau attended the blaze which covered an area about 300 metres long and 100m wide.

Firefighters left the scene at 7.45pm.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended a scrub fire with Fire and Emergency NZ and assessed two patients.

“One patient was transported with smoke inhalation to Middlemore Hospital in moderate condition.”

The spokesperson said the second patient was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



