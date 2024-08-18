“Heaps of our actors have gone onto bigger things. Our female lead Mavournee Hazel is one of the core cast of NCIS: Sydney. One of our lead males Josh McKenzie has been on American TV shows La Brea and The Hunting Party. We have 36 year Neighbours veteran Stefan Dennis who you’ll know as Paul Robinson playing the bad guy. The cast all round is absolute quality.”

The project was filmed around many Waikato towns including Cambridge, Putāruru, Te Awamutu, Matamata and also Pukehina, Coastlands and other Bay of Plenty areas.

Home Kills is dark, but out of the shade there is light and humour. The world is one of despair but without slipping into parody. The humour is deadpan and the performances are natural and grounded.

“It’s desperate times for a small rural home kills and butchery service. As big business begins to threaten their livelihood the owners fall into offering a new service – killing people, to make ends meet,” the logline states.

The tour will begin at WhakaMax Whakatāne on September 3 before heading along the trail of Putāruru, Tauranga, Hamilton, Whitianga, Thames, Cambridge, Raglan, Te Awamutu and Matamata with several more locations to be confirmed.

These will be one-off screenings with a Q and A session.

Director Haydn Butler says the project wouldn’t have been possible without Waikato Screen.

“The regional film office Waikato Screen has been so helpful to us in making this film,” Butler says.

“Myself and other key production members are based in Sydney. It was so good having Waikato Screen on the ground pointing us in the right direction with permits, crew and locations.

“They really care about promoting films in the region. Without them, we wouldn’t have had our sold-out shows at last year’s New Zealand International Film Festival.”

Contact individual cinemas about how to purchase tickets.

The Home Kills crew shoot with Maungatautari Mountain in the background.

Waikato Screen Presents the Home Kills Q and A Cinema Tour schedule:

Tuesday, September 3: Whakatāne (WhakaMax) – 7.30pm.

Wednesday, September 4: Putāruru (The Plaza) – 6.30pm.

Thursday, September 5: Tauranga (Luxe) – 7.30pm.

Friday, September 6: Hamilton (Lido) – 6.30pm.

Tuesday, September 10: Whitianga (Mercury Twin Cinemas) – 6.30pm.

Wednesday, September 11: Thames (Left Bank Theatre) – 7pm.

Thursday, September 12: Cambridge (Tivoli Cinema) – 6.30pm.

Friday, September 13: Raglan (Raglan Old School Arts Centre) – 6.30pm.

Sunday, September 15: Te Awamutu (Regent Theatre) – 6pm.

Monday, September 16: Matamata (Matamata Little Theatre) – 6.30pm.

