“It’s desperate times for a small rural home kills and butchery service. As big business begins to threaten their livelihood the owners fall into offering a new service – killing people, to make ends meet,” the logline states.
The tour will begin at WhakaMax Whakatāne on September 3 before heading along the trail of Putāruru, Tauranga, Hamilton, Whitianga, Thames, Cambridge, Raglan, Te Awamutu and Matamata with several more locations to be confirmed.
These will be one-off screenings with a Q and A session.
Director Haydn Butler says the project wouldn’t have been possible without Waikato Screen.
“The regional film office Waikato Screen has been so helpful to us in making this film,” Butler says.
“Myself and other key production members are based in Sydney. It was so good having Waikato Screen on the ground pointing us in the right direction with permits, crew and locations.
“They really care about promoting films in the region. Without them, we wouldn’t have had our sold-out shows at last year’s New Zealand International Film Festival.”
Contact individual cinemas about how to purchase tickets.
Waikato Screen Presents the Home Kills Q and A Cinema Tour schedule:
Tuesday, September 3: Whakatāne (WhakaMax) – 7.30pm.