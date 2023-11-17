The recent good weather has allowed contractors to make good progress across Waikato. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A number of road rebuilds across Waikato and Bay of Plenty are finishing earlier than expected, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has announced.

Recent good weather meant contractors were also making good progress on chip-seal and asphalt programmes.

Nevertheless, the run into Christmas was going to be busy, so road users were advised to plan for delays - at some sites for as long as an hour.

Roger Brady, Waka Kotahi’s acting Waikato and Bay of Plenty regional manager of maintenance and operations, said there was just over a month left before the holiday period and contractors were looking to make the most of that time.

“This will mean worksites will continue to pop up across the region, and members of the public may need to factor in additional travel time to ensure they reach their destination on time.

“An example of this is State Highway 3 between Hamilton and New Plymouth. With a combination of road rebuilds, long-term project sites and resilience work taking place, we expect the journey between these two locations could take an hour longer than expected.”

Crews will take a break from midday, December 22, with some returning straight after the statutory holidays. Work will ramp up from January 8.

“When you arrive at a worksite, remember the team is working for you, making your journeys safer and more enjoyable. Give them a toot or a wave, it will make their day,” Brady said.

To check the status of the state highway network, and receive live updates on worksites and other road hazards, check out the Waka Kotahi journey planner.

Upcoming and ongoing Waikato roadworks

East Waikato

● SH2 Mangatarata: Road rebuilding begins on Monday, November 20, near Coxhead Rd. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. A temporary speed limit will be in place, minor delays are expected. Work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

● SH25: Recovery works are under way at a number of sites, with temporary traffic management such as lane closures and stop/go along with reduced speed limits where required. This currently includes Wharekaho, Coroglen and Ruamahunga. More information.

● SH25 Thames: Road resurfacing continues outside of the Goldfields shopping centre and at a second site near the intersection with Grey St. Work will take place between 8pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday. During this time stop/go traffic management will be in place, and side roads will sometimes be closed to help finish the work as quickly as possible.

● SH25A Kōpū-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge or SH25 via Coromandel Town. Work to construct a bridge over the slip area is under way, and the bridge is expected to open by December 20. Additional works are taking place across SH25A while the road is closed and some traffic management may stay in place where maintenance activity is ongoing. More information.

● SH27 Tahuna: Road resurfacing of the SH27 / Paeroa-Tahuna Rd roundabout starts on Sunday, November 19. Four-way stop/go traffic management will be in place between 8pm and 5am each night, for approximately one week.

● SH26 Morrinsville: Work to resurface the road between Thames St and Allen St intersections will take place from 6pm on December 3 until 6am on December 8. The repair work will require a full closure of the road day and night between these times. Detours are available. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, as will access for emergency services.

Central Waikato

● SH1 Lichfield: The northbound slow lane near Puriri Rd is closed until further notice while investigations take place into repair options.

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Temporary steel barriers have been installed nearby from Ātiamuri village to Ohakuri Rd and a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h applies ahead of construction starting on safety barrier installation. More information.

● SH1 Tuahu: Road rehabilitation continues and is expected to be complete by early December. During this time there are intermittent daytime road closures, alternating with stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits. When the road is closed light vehicles and buses can detour via Tirohanga Rd, Forest Rd and Oruanui Rd. Heavy vehicles need to detour via SH30 and SH5. All vehicles can use SH32 as an alternative route south. Other maintenance and renewals activities will take place when the road is closed. More information.

● SH1 Maroa Rd: Daytime stop/go traffic management is in place on weekdays along with a temporary speed restriction, while finishing works and final surfacing are completed by Christmas.

● SH1 Hatepe: Road rebuilding restarts on November 27 at a site north of Hatepe. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

● SH5 Iwitahi (Napier/Taupo Rd): Road rehabilitation continues and is expected to be complete by mid-December. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place at all active worksites. Delays are to be expected.

West Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works require the closure of a single lane in each direction with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, until completion. Major southbound surfacing works in November and December will need a block of night closures and detours for approximately five weeks. The closures will take place from Sunday to Thursday each week, running from Sunday, November 19, to Thursday, December 21, from 7pm to 5amt. The detour is via SH1B Gordonton Rd. Light traffic can turn off at Lake Rd to rejoin SH1 at the Northern Interchange. Heavy vehicles must use SH1B, including the local road detour at Telephone Rd, and connect to SH1 again at Cambridge or via SH26 into Hillcrest. More information.

● SH26 Hillcrest: Road resurfacing takes place from Tuesday, November 21, for three nights. SH26 will be closed each night between 8pm and 5am, with a detour via Wairere Drive and Ruakura Rd for all vehicles.

● SH1 Karāpiro (Keeley’s Reserve): The bulk of the work has wrapped up on the turnaround bay at Keeley’s Reserve in Karāpiro. The reserve has reopened to the public and the turnaround bay can be used. Due to a nationwide shortage, the streetlighting system is yet to be installed and this will be completed just prior to Christmas or in early 2024. More information.

● SH3 Ōhaupō: The Waipā District Council-led Ōhaupō village pedestrian safety improvements are under way and are expected to take six months to complete. During this time lane shifts and stop/go traffic management will be in place, along with temporary speed limits.

● SH3 Waitomo: Road rebuilding continues at a site near the Big Apple, north of the SH37 Waitomo Caves roundabout. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 8pm from November 27. This will switch to 24-hour stop/go for approximately two weeks. A temporary speed limit will be in place, work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

● SH31 Kāwhia: Road resealing is taking place, with stop/go traffic management between 6am and 8pm each weekday. This work is weather-dependent. Minor delays are expected when sealing is taking place.

● SH30 Te Kūiti: Due to a slip, a priority give-way is in place near Mangaokewa Rd, motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

North Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway – Rangiriri section: Remedial works requiring various interchange ramp closures continue until late November. SH1 traffic is being managed through the site with a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h. Current work in the southbound lanes means both the Te Kauwhata and Rangiriri southbound off-ramps are closed. The detours are via the Ōhinewai interchange to Rangiriri/Te Kauwhata or on local roads from Hampton Downs. Efforts are being made to open the Te Kauwhata interchange southbound off-ramp as soon as possible.

● SH1 Hampton Downs: The southbound on-ramp will be closed from 9pm on Monday, November 20, until 5am the following day. Please use alternative on-ramps at Springhill Rd or Te Kauwhata Road.

● SH1 Pōkeno: There will be a full northbound closure between Pōkeno (Great South Rd/Dean Rd) and Nikau Rd from 9.30pm on Wednesday, November 22, until 5am the next day. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

● SH1 Bombay: There will be a full northbound closure between Nikau Rd and Mill Rd from 9pm on Tuesday, November 21, to 5am the following day. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

● SH2 Maramarua: Chipsealing continues until early December. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place between 9pm and 5am at each worksite. More information

