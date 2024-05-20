A local group walked from Te Kūiti - Waitete Rugby Club - to Te Awamutu on Sunday to raise funds for incurable breast cancer.

A local group walked from Te Kūiti - Waitete Rugby Club - to Te Awamutu on Sunday to raise funds for incurable breast cancer.

A group of rugby players from Ōtorohanga Sports Club started a special journey on Sunday to raise funds for incurable breast cancer: The wāhine toa walked from Te Kūiti to Te Awamutu.

They started at 4am with “a hiss and a roar” from Waitete Rugby Club in Te Kūiti, before embarking on the walk as part of the Walk 50K this May campaign.

The 13-hour, 30-minute journey, including breaks, saw the group stop at Hangatiki, The Big Apple, Ōtorohanga, Te Kawa Crossroads and Kihikihi along the way.

Emma-lee Heta, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Sina Hetet, Rina Paraone, Maria Murahi, Murihiku Martell, Tamea Te Rauna, Taongahuia MacDonald, Puna Moetaua, Paris Mataora, Katie Corbett, Taetia Kopa, Xiantaye Whata, Ben Hetet, Maraea Hetet, Ua’i Hetet and Te Iti-A-Rata Kōhanga Reo were involved in the journey.

Funds raised during the challenge will help the charity Sweet Louise continue to provide practical, emotional and social support and services to Kiwis living with incurable breast cancer.

The group stopped in Ōtorohanga on their walk from Te Kūiti to Te Awamutu on Sunday.

“The number of walkers increased along the way, which was so great. We had an awesome team to help support us during the walk and for our safety also. We were very grateful for how many people sponsored us during the walk,” Hetet said.

“A big, big thank you to everyone who shared/donated to our cause. It was definitely a challenge but what got us through was knowing it was for a great cause. We dedicate this walk to all people who have been affected by cancer.

“Mahia te mahi hei painga mō te iwi [work for the betterment of the people] - Princess Te Puea Hērangi.”

As of 5pm Monday, the group had raised $1720.20.

“We want to get behind this kaupapa to raise awareness. Cancer has affected us all differently, whether that be with whānau, members or friends,” it states on their Walk 50K this May page.

“As we walk the 50km we walk for those who have fought their battles, those who are still fighting, and those of our loved ones who are forever in our hearts.

“We appreciate any contribution, whether that be sharing our fundraiser or a koha.

“Nāu te rourou, nāku te rourou, ka ora ai te Iwi.”

The group at the end of their walk from Te Kūiti to Te Awamutu on Sunday, raising funds for incurable breast cancer.

Last year’s Walk 50K this May challenge was a great success.

Thousands of New Zealanders banded together to walk over 100,000km and raise more than $300,000 to support Kiwis diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

Visit walk50kthismay.nz/t/tk-to-ta-in-one-day to donate to the Waikato team and show your support for the cause.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.