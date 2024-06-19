The SH1 work will bring the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway up to the 110km/h standard. Photo / NZTA

The SH1 work will bring the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway up to the 110km/h standard. Photo / NZTA

The Ngāruawāhia section of the State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway will close again for two weeks.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the night-time closures were necessary due to remedial and safety improvements.

Shifting steel safety barriers and carrying out surfacing works require two blocks of night closures, with traffic using the established detours around the site.

Southbound closures would be in place from June 30 to July 4, Sunday to Thursday, 7pm-5am.

Northbound closures would be in place from July 7 to 11, Sunday to Thursday, 7pm-5am.

During this time NZTA contractors would continue to bring the Ngāruawāhia section of the expressway up to the same standard as its neighbouring 110km/h sections.

The safety improvements needed to get to 110km/h standard include making side barriers continuous, upgrading some barriers, additional maintenance and turnaround bays for emergency services, shoulder widening and relocating some lighting.

Ongoing work includes reshaping and hardening the median area to limit moisture entry into the pavement to prevent further failures, drainage improvements and resurfacing, depending on the existing pavement condition.

A final, continuous asphalt surface will complete the repair works, replacing the temporary chipseal and asphalt surfaces that have been in place during earlier repairs and while moisture monitoring was conducted.

The detour routes are different for each direction due to works in Ngāruawāhia town preventing southbound highway traffic using this route as a detour. Image / NZTA

The detour routes are different for each direction due to works in Ngāruawāhia town preventing southbound highway traffic from using this route as a detour.

The southbound detour is via SH1B, rejoining SH1 via Lake Rd, however, heavy vehicles (50 tonnes and above) must continue on SH1B, including the local road detour around Telephone Rd, and connect to SH1 again at Cambridge or via SH26 into Hamilton.

The northbound detour takes SH1 traffic via Ngāruawāhia on the old highway between the Horotiu and Gordonton Road interchanges. Heavy vehicles must use SH1B, and overweight vehicles need to use SH2/27, under an existing overweight permit.