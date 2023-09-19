Feathers cover the road in Te Awamutu. Photo / Kate Durie

A trail of white feathers is littering the road from one end of Waikato to the other this morning.

The feathers were first spotted about 6am and it wasn’t long before motorists were scratching around on social media looking for answers.

Te Awamutu and Kihikihi residents were particularly ruffled, leading to a fair amount of speculation, but few answers.

There have been reports of the trail of feathers stretching as far south as Piopio and on up the expressway.

“Pillow fight in TA and the town wasn’t invited?” a member on The Te Awamutu & Surrounding Areas Grapevine said.

“Labour’s new idea to fix the potholes? They just forgot the tar,” was another member’s political pick.

Another pondered if “that’s what happened to the chicken that crossed the road”.

And it is a hayfever sufferer’s worst nightmare with one driver saying they couldn’t stop sneezing as they passed through Te Awamutu.

Feathers on a Te Awamutu road. Photo / Jesse Wood

A more realistic comment was left by another member, “it was a truck that forgot to put the cover on”.

“Catcher trucks taking chickens to factory to be processed early hours of the morning,” said another in what seemed like a plausible theory.

If that’s the case, there will be a fair few chickens with goosebumps when they reach their destination.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



