The Hickey Rd intersection, south of Karāpiro Rd.

Motorists are asked to prepare for delays along SH1 near Cambridge as New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors complete a safety improvements project.

Night works will begin tonight, Tuesday, June 4, just north of Hickey Rd, to apply the finishing touches to a fifth turnaround bay, including undertaking line marking, followed by the removal of existing line marking and the installation of barriers.

Along with constructing the turnaround bay, NZTA contractors widened the entrance road at the weigh station on SH1, between Hickey and Hydro Rds, and will be installing median and side safety barriers.

The barrier installation will occur overnight Sunday to Friday, between 7pm and 6am until late June (weather dependent). NZTA said motorists should expect delays as there will be periods of alternating stop/go traffic management.

Around 3km of median barrier will be installed, from the end of the Waikato Expressway through to just past Hydro Rd.

This work (coupled with the median barrier prep and install continuing south between Keeley’s Reserve and Moana Roa Rd) will take the amount of median barrier installed between Cambridge and Piarere to around 12km.

All work in this area is expected to be completed by the end of June.

For more on the project, visit NZTA’s SH1 Cambridge and Piarere webpage at nzta.govt.nz/projects/cambridge-to-piarere/sh1-cambridge-to-piarere-safety-improvements/.