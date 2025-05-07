The ministry’s data is summarised from information provided by New Zealand Police.

In a statement, police said any deaths on New Zealand roads are “too many”.

“It is a reminder for people to stick to safe driving behaviours,” police said.

“Drive at a safe speed for the conditions, put down the cellphone, drive without impairment from drugs, alcohol and fatigue and wear your seatbelt.”

Six of Waikato’s road deaths were reported to the Herald by police within hours of the crash.

Waikato’s fatal crashes: April 2025

April 10

Nancy Ruth Smith, 79, of Hastings died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Tirau on Thursday, April 10.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 10.40pm.

Police have said the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

April 13

Reihana Claude Albert Ngamotu, 56, of Tauranga died after his motorcycle crashed on Rosemont Rd, Waihī, on April 13.

“Our thoughts are with those close to him,” police said.

April 16

One person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tuhikaramea Rd in Temple View, Hamilton, on April 16.

The crash was reported to emergency services at about 10.30am.

“A second person received minor injuries,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance, a rapid response unit and operations manager attended the incident.

“One patient, in a minor condition, was assessed and treated at the scene.”

April 21

One person died and two people were taken to hospital after a crash in the Waikato town of Mangakino on April 21.

Police said the crash happened on Waipapa Rd between Scott Rd and Monarch Rd about 4pm.

One person died at the scene.

April 29

On April 29 police confirmed the death of one person after a single-vehicle crashed into a power pole at 4.40pm on Horotiu Rd south of Te Kowhai.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

Horotiu Rd remained closed for several hours while scene examinations took place.

April 30

One person died and another was injured after a serious crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway 3 between Māhoenui and Awakino.

The crash happened about 9.50am on April 30.

Police later confirmed that one person had died following the crash.

There was no viable detour and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advised motorists to avoid the area or delay travel until the crash was cleared.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.