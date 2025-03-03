Light vehicles can use SH1 to the SH1/SH46 intersection and access SH46 to connect to SH47. SH46 isn’t HPMV approved — a permit is required.
The official detour remains the same, via SH41, SH47, SH4, SH49 and back to SH1 in Waiouru (and vice versa). This adds between 30 and 40 minutes to journeys.
The northern section of SH1 between Tūrangi and Rangipō is open to traffic.
The newly rebuilt section is under traffic management (including a temporary speed limit) until the chip is adequately bedded in and the section can be swept and line marked.
The remainder of the maintenance work on Desert Rd is progressing well and expected to be completed mid-March.
There is a new temporary speed limit at the intersection of SH4 and SH47 at National Park, which is the detour while SH1 Desert Rd is closed. The speed is reduced to 50km/h while this road is being used as a detour. NZTA added warning signs, including “Queues ahead” and “Major intersection ahead”.
At the request of the NZ Police, NZTA also put in a temporary speed limit of 70km/h at the intersection of SH41 and SH47.
SH1 is closed from SH1/Princes St, Putāruru to Vosper Rd/SH1 Lichfield intersection for about four weeks due to road rebuilding from Domain Rd to Pinedale Rd.
There will also be some night closures in early April for the final surfacing of the road rebuilds completed last year between Vospers Rd and Rollett Rd. All north and southbound vehicles will be detoured 24/7.
The northbound detour is via Vospers Rd, Kells Ln, Lichfield Rd, Golf St, Arapuni St, Princes St.
The southbound detour is via Princes St, Arapuni St, Grey St, Lichfield Rd and Vospers Rd.
Northbound and Southbound heavy vehicles are asked to detour via SH5 Rotorua.
SH1 is closed for about 5 weeks to rebuild the southern end and finish the safety improvements and road rebuilding closer to Ātiamuri.
The closure is from the SH1/SH30 intersection to the SH1/SH5 intersection (Wairakei Roundabout). All north and southbound vehicles will be detoured 24/7.
The detour for light vehicles, meaning all vehicles you can drive on a Class 1 license, is via SH30, SH32 and Poihipi Rd to Wairakei Dr and vice versa. This will add 30 minutes to journeys.
The heavy vehicles detour for northbound and southbound traffic is via SH5 Rotorua, which adds 43 minutes to the journey.
● SH25 Tairua
Repairs to a large underslip at Pumpkin Hill near Sailors Grave Road, north of Tairua, are under way. The road is reduced to a single lane as our contractors rebuild the road surface. Temporary traffic lights will be in place 24/7 to manage traffic flows through the site.
Work to replace a culvert at Boom Stream Bridge will begin in early March. This will involve shoulder closures and a temporary speed restriction, with occasional lane closures. This work is weather-dependent and expected to take up to six weeks to complete.
● SH25 between Coromandel township and Te Rerenga
NZTA contractors will start work this month to stabilise and remove material from a previous slip site.
The road will be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed restriction in place. This work is weather-dependent and expected to take two to three weeks to complete.
A road rebuild is under way, with stop/go traffic management in place between 6am and 6pm. The work will continue through to mid-March. Ten-minute delays can be expected.
● SH1/SH5 Taupō
Drivers travelling near the Taupō Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre — under construction at the SH1/SH5 roundabout — need to be aware of changing road layouts and speed restrictions, NZTA said.
Contractors are installing in-road weigh-in-motion scales and associated camera technology and signage boards until May. These are being installed on five of the roads heading towards the safety centre, including SH1 and SH5. Temporary lanes and speed restrictions will be in place.
A road rebuild is underway on SH5 north of Wairakei, weekdays between 6am and 6pm. This work is expected to be finished by Friday. There is stop/go traffic management in place with a reduced speed limit 24/7. Delays are to be expected.
● SH5 Waimakariri Rd
Work will begin shortly to create a right turn bay southbound into Waimakariri Rd on SH5 in South Waikato. The work and new seal will be done from Tuesday to March 28. There will be stop/go and speed restrictions in place while the work is ongoing.
● SH32 Whakamaru to Kuratau
For three days from Tuesday, resurfacing will take place on SH32, south of Whakamaru and Tihoi and just north of Kuratau. While this resurfacing takes place there will be stop/go traffic management in place with temporary speed limits.
Council contractors are replacing a large water main between Carroll St and Duke St in Te Kūiti. This is estimated to take about five weeks.
Once completed, a road rebuild will begin and is due to be completed in May. During work, there will be a single-lane closure on Carroll St with northbound traffic detoured via Taupiri St for light vehicles and Te Kumi Station Rd, Esplanade and Te Kūiti Rd for trucks and heavy vehicles.
● SH3 Rukuhia
A road rebuild is under way on SH3 between Rukuhia Rd and Narrows Rd, with work expected to be complete in late March.
The work will take place between 7am and 5pm each day and it will be completed one lane at a time.
The lane not being worked on will be open to northbound traffic at all times.
A 24/7 southbound detour will be in place for light vehicles via Raynes Rd and SH21 Airport Rd to rejoin SH3. Rukuhia Rd will remain open at all times but will only be left in and left out.
Residents travelling southbound will be required to use the detour route to travel north to access properties.
Buses, heavy vehicles, HPMV’s and over-dimension vehicles will be stacked and released to align with the bus timetable.
● SH30 Bennydale
A second road rebuild site near Kiwi Pl is under way and expected to be completed by mid-March.
Enabling works will be done first between 7am and 7pm each day with stop/go traffic management in place. Once the site has been prepared, the road rebuild will start, with stop/go traffic management in place and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h. Delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected.
There will be a full northbound closure on Wednesday, March 5 between 10pm and 5am for maintenance.
Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes. Please slow down and follow traffic management instructions.
There will be no access to Pioneer Rd to/from SH1.
Motorists travelling from Pioneer Rd to SH1 northbound will be detoured at Nikau Rd to turn around and drive south using one of the southbound lanes. Please slow down and follow traffic management instructions.
● SH1 Pōkeno Interchange to Mercer Interchange
There will be a full southbound closure on Thursday, March 6 between 10pm and 5am for maintenance.
Please follow SH1 south to Pōkeno southbound off-ramp. Traffic will be able to turn around and re-enter the motorway using Pōkeno northbound on-ramp. Head north on SH1 and use the SH1 northbound to SH2 link.
● SH5 Napier to Taupō
Recovery alliance Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) continues to progress safety improvements, as well as repair, recovery and maintenance activities at multiple sites on SH5 between Eskdale and Waipunga.