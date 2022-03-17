Try some local experiences and establishments. Waikato has much to offer - in this case Ruakuri Cave, Waitomo. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Try some local experiences and establishments. Waikato has much to offer - in this case Ruakuri Cave, Waitomo. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Waikato people are being urged to continue to shop, buy, eat, visit, stay, explore, and experience in their own region because even as our borders reopen the volume of international visitors will take a while to build.

The interim general manager at Hamilton & Waikato Tourism (HWT), Nicola Greenwell, says the best thing locals can do is to continue to back the Mighty Local campaign, launched during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 to encourage support of businesses in the Waikato.

Nicola Greenwell, interim general manager for Hamilton & Waikato Tourism. Photo / Supplied

"The campaign continues to be a winner for everyone in the region and there is still the need to support local tourism and hospitality businesses," she says.

Greenwell says the Mighty Local initiative has over the past two years helped to ease the impact of the border closure and ongoing Covid restrictions on businesses in the region, including bars, cafés, restaurants, and retail outlets, alongside accommodation providers, activities, and attractions.

"Even though lockdowns thankfully appear to be a thing of the past, there is ongoing wariness about Covid and this Omicron variant that's making New Zealanders concerned about getting out and about," said Mrs Greenwell.

"Added to this, while the news our borders are opening up is extremely exciting, there will not be an immediate rush of international visitors. Volume will take time to rebuild.

People are being urged to continue to shop, buy, eat, visit, stay, explore, experience, and in time meet and attend events in their own region. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

"Visitors will begin filtering through, rather than arrive in an immediate rush so we still need Waikato residents to frequent their local experiences and establishments and New Zealanders to travel domestically," says Greenwell.

"We're extremely proud of the way locals have willingly got behind Mighty Local. We also know, anecdotally, that this has definitely assisted local businesses during these tough times as well as helping to create a sense of wellbeing by encouraging people to continue to get out, connect with friends, and enjoy the many activities and resources the Waikato has to offer."

Greenwell says the red setting restrictions that remain in place continue to severely impact the events, conference, and hospitality sectors.

With the flow of overseas visitors still building there is still a need for locals to support our tourism and hospitality businesses. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

"While we are hopeful that these restrictions will also ease over the next couple of months, with our Mighty Local initiative we're continuing to strongly encourage Waikato people to continue to shop, buy, eat, visit, stay, explore, experience, and in time meet and attend events in their own region."

To find out more about Mighty Local, visit www.mightylocal.co.nz