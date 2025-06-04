Restored heritage elements, including the Queen’s staircase, would also be installed and the interior fit-out would progress to fix services and floor coverings.

All construction work was planned to be completed in October.

While an opening date had not been announced yet, the trust said the theatre would open between one and six months after construction finished.

No shows have been announced yet.

Gus Sharp was announced as the theatre’s inaugural general manager in 2023.

In December last year, Live Nation New Zealand announced it would operate the new Waikato Regional Theatre in partnership with the trust.

Former H3 event delivery manager Michael Gilling started work for Live Nation as the theatre manager in March.

Meanwhile, Hamilton City Council confirmed last month it would provide the trust with an additional $1.3 million of funding to install retractable seating in the theatre.

The trust said it exhausted all other funding options.

The retractable seating would make the theatre a more flexible space with a quick turnaround between 600 seats on the lower level and a space for 1000 standing people, the council said.

Funding for the seats came from existing budgets, where money earmarked for the annual property, equipment and asset maintenance funding grant had not been spent because of the delay in opening.

The council has already contributed $25m to the $80m theatre.

The council approved the $1.3m for the retractable seating through a split vote of eight councillors in favour and four against.

Those against were Andrew Bydder, Emma Pike, Geoff Taylor and Ewan Wilson.

Tim Macindoe didn’t participate in the vote and discussion because of a conflict of interest.