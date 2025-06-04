Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Waikato Regional Theatre taking shape as construction focuses on interior

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

No opening date has been set for the Waikato Regional Theatre, photographed here from KPMG in May 2025.

No opening date has been set for the Waikato Regional Theatre, photographed here from KPMG in May 2025.

The Waikato Regional Theatre is coming to life in Hamilton’s Victoria St as construction work now focuses on the interior.

Waikato Regional Property Trust said the building’s Hinuera stone cladding was now complete and extensive progress on the interior fit-out, including wall linings, ceilings and painting, had been made.

Stage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News