Wellingtonian and former New Zealand Major Events adviser Gus Sharp will be the inaugural general manager of the Waikato Regional Theatre under construction in Hamilton’s Victoria St.

As the general manager, Sharp will be responsible for the preliminary planning that is needed before the curtains can be raised mid-next year.

As the general manager, Sharp will be responsible for the preliminary planning that is needed before the curtains can be raised mid-next year.

Sharp is joining Hamilton from the capital where he worked at Venues Wellington as an event sales and planning manager.

Sharp has spent some time with the government organisation New Zealand Major Events where he has overseen and run some of the country’s biggest events.

He was also Wellington’s sponsorship manager for the Rugby League World Cup in 2017 and the former chief executive of the Creative Capital Arts Trust.

Posting about his appointment on LinkedIn, Sharp said he was really excited, honoured and “a bit daunted” to share the news about his new role.

The theatre site is surrounded by a construction fence which has received a historic timeline mural. Photo / Supplied

“I can’t wait to get up to Kirikiriroa and take on the challenge. I’m so looking forward to building an awesome team and opening an absolutely incredible theatre.”

Sharp joins the theatre’s executive team which includes the two Waikato Regional Theatre Operating Company Board directors Deborah Nudds and Chris Williams, as well as the other board members Ross Hargood, Belinda Mulgrew, and Scott Ratuki, Margi Moore, Ken Williamson and Glenn Holmes from the Waikato Regional Property Trust (WRPT).

Fosters Construction, which is in charge of the development, started work on the new 1300-seat theatre in November 2021. The theatre is being built where the Hamilton Hotel used to be.

The site is surrounded by a construction fence which has now received a history timeline mural along the Victoria St side which showcases the history of the location.

A newly released concept drawing of what the Waikato Regional Theatre will look like, once completed. Image / Jasmax

Also, two cranes have gone up at the site and the groundworks are well under way with the first piles now in place.

The theatre project has been driven by the Momentum Waikato Community Foundation.

Together with Hamilton’s Rotary Clubs, Momentum Waikato is also working on getting another project across the line: The much-talked-about pedestrian and cycling bridge across the river which will connect the CBD to the eastern cycleways.

Momentum just announced that the bridge would work best at the location at the north side of the Waikato Museum and the south end of Memorial Park after considering a total of five options.

Momentum Waikato considered five options on where the pedestrian and cycling bridge should be located and decided option four would be the most practical and effective. Graphic / Supplied

The bridge received Government funding in November and has the potential to become a local landmark that contributes to a vibrant central city centred around the Waikato Regional Theatre, Victoria on the River and the Waikato Museum.

Momentum Waikato has been involved in advancing the project, including through funding an initial feasibility report and identifying the best location for the bridge.

For more information on the theatre development, visit Share the Stage. To find out more about the bridge project, visit the Momentum Waikato website.



