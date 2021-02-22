Waikato region in search of new learning difficulties assessors

A child undergoing the diagnostic assessment together with a qualified assessor. Photo / Supplied

Learning disability support provider SPELD NZ is looking for assessors in the Waikato and elswhere to help children and adults with specific learning disabilities (SLD) like dyslexia.

The non-profit organisation is supporting people with SLD through diagnostic assessments, one-on-one tuitions and training.

Due to Covid-19 and lockdown, the demand for assessors has increased, as more parents became involved in home-schooling and realised their kids were struggling with literacy and numeracy.

One current assessor and mother of a child with SLD Natalie Wallace says: "Seeing my child's journey through the education system made me really want to make a difference for children struggling to achieve their potential at school."

SPELD NZ assessors need to have a bachelor's degree in either education, teaching or educational psychology.

They also need to have completed certain post graduate psychology papers and undergo a special assessor training to achieve the Certificate in Diagnostics: Introduction to the Woodcock Johnson IV, SPELD NZ Assessment and Report Writing and the SPELD NZ Certificate in Assessment and Report Writing.

Natalie says she loves working as an assessor. "Providing an individualised and personal report for a student to direct them towards their learning potential is hugely rewarding.

"I believe early identification of SLD is extremely important in order to support a child's journey, not only through the current education system, but throughout their adult life," says Natalie.

SPELD NZ is starting this year's assessor training soon and accepts applications until February 26.

For further details contact training@speld.org.nz or call 0800 773 536 – extension 713.