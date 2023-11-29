The Waikato Real Estate team. Photo / The Collective Agency

Waikato Real Estate emerged victorious by taking out the Property Management Agency of the Year Award at this year’s Property Management Conference (PMC).

The award recognises large agencies that manage over 1000 properties and their contribution to property management over the past financial year, considering factors such as quality, service, and performance.

From the judging panel, Professor Graham Squires commended the agency’s achievements.

“The award for Property Management Agency of the Year (Large office) to Waikato Real Estate was well deserved and demonstrated that the organisation has made an outstanding contribution to property management over its last financial year.

“This award is based on a combination of quality, service, and performance. [They] have evidenced that they are excelling in all three of these areas. Congratulations,” he said.

The agency’s business development manager, Michelle Pearson, expressed her honour in receiving the award and dedicated the win to her team.

“I am thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the PMC Property Management Agency of the Year award on behalf of Waikato Real Estate. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our incredible team.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to uphold the highest standards in quality, service, and performance, and this award is a recognition of the collective effort that each member of our team puts into making Waikato Real Estate a standout in the industry.

“I extend my gratitude to everyone in our team for their commitment and passion,” she said.

Pearson highlighted personal stories that came to the success of the agency in a creative video award submission, including tenant experiences who were also quick to show appreciation for the team’s hard work.

It also showcased their commitment to maximise rental returns through strategic renovations.

Ten-year tenant of Waikato Real Estate, Jade, highlighted the relationship she built with the team over the years, and commended the support they provided her in finding different homes across different paths of her life.

The award entry also showcased the agency’s efforts to educate and engage investors through live events, drawing over 300 participants and thousands of views online.

The agency has a strong commitment to the community and environment, participating in initiatives such as Gumboot Friday, and making the transition to hybrid company vehicles.

Waikato Real Estate is already prepping its return to next year’s awards, eager to once again impress the judges and raise the bar for excellence in property management.

Established in 1985, Waikato Real Estate is a trusted real estate agency managing over 1300 rental properties in Hamilton.

The Property Management Conference, held at Tākina - Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, is a two-day event with keynote speakers, industry experts, and an awards gala, designed by and for passionate property professionals to recognise their excellence in property management.

