Kezia Kurian volunteers for the Cancer Society in support of her mother’s experience with cancer.

Kezia Kurian volunteers for the Cancer Society in support of her mother’s experience with cancer.

The Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty is publicly thanking the people of the Waikato for their generous support of Daffodil Day as the rate of cancer illnesses rises.

Since 1990 the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day appeal has been the largest fundraising event for the charity, which recently reported 154% growth in new clients in the region accessing their services.

“The funds we raise together help us continue our services for another year in our region, ensuring we can be there to give support at the time it is needed most,” said Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty chief executive Helen Carter.

Manuel and Jan Mae Doliente donate their time to a collection stand in Hamilton.

“Daffodil Day unites the community, bringing us together to wear our daffodils in solidarity with those we know and love on the cancer journey.”