Waikato rallies behind Daffodil Day

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Kezia Kurian volunteers for the Cancer Society in support of her mother’s experience with cancer.

The Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty is publicly thanking the people of the Waikato for their generous support of Daffodil Day as the rate of cancer illnesses rises.

Since 1990 the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day appeal has been the largest fundraising event for the charity, which recently reported 154% growth in new clients in the region accessing their services.

“The funds we raise together help us continue our services for another year in our region, ensuring we can be there to give support at the time it is needed most,” said Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty chief executive Helen Carter.

Manuel and Jan Mae Doliente donate their time to a collection stand in Hamilton.
“Daffodil Day unites the community, bringing us together to wear our daffodils in solidarity with those we know and love on the cancer journey.”

Daffodil Day, which falls on the last weekend of August, was organised by numerous dedicated volunteers in communities outside of Hamilton and Carter is grateful for their support.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the volunteer co-ordinators, who put in dozens of hours of their time and are responsible for ensuring their towns were painted yellow.

“I’d also like to personally thank the people of the Waikato for the support they have given us this Daffodil Day and acknowledge the many volunteers who have donated their time to be on our collection stands. With your support, we can be there for the one in three with cancer.”

Cancer rates in New Zealand are predicted to double in the next 16 years. The Lodge, which hosts patients receiving treatment at Waikato Hospital, has already experienced a 38% increase year-on-year, accommodating 2574 guests in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Pat Clendon and Luna Danipog at a collection stand outside Made, in Hamilton East.
Thanks to the overwhelming support of the community, over the last year Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty has achieved:

  • 11,525 sessions from supportive care nurses to provide advice, information, advocacy and support to someone with cancer or their whānau;
  • 113,950 kilometres driven by volunteers transporting people to treatment;
  • 2556 new clients being offered support.

Other Cancer Society services in the Waikato include access to counselling, support from an experienced nurse, transport to treatment, support groups and therapeutic massage.

