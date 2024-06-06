Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in the search for Allah-Belle and Petra.

The two 12-year-olds have been missing for more than one week.

Allah-Belle and Petra were reported missing in the Matangi, Waikato area.

They were last seen on Thursday, May 30.

Police and family have concerns for their wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Allah-Belle and Petra’s whereabouts, please contact police on 105 and quote file number 240531/9262.

This is the second time this year police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Allah-Belle.

She was previously reported missing in March.

Waikato police later reported Allah-Belle had been found on March 22.