Waikato police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Allah-Bella.
Allah-Bella was last seen on the corner of Good St and Tauwhare Rd, Matangi, near Hamilton, on March 19.
She was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts, sheepskin slippers and a black Nike backpack.
Police and Allah-Bella’s family have concerns for her welfare.
If you have seen Allah-Bella or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police on 105 and quote file number 240320/7205.
