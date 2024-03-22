Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Waikato police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Allah-Bella.

Allah-Bella was last seen on the corner of Good St and Tauwhare Rd, Matangi, near Hamilton, on March 19.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts, sheepskin slippers and a black Nike backpack.

Police and Allah-Bella’s family have concerns for her welfare.

If you have seen Allah-Bella or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police on 105 and quote file number 240320/7205.

