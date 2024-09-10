KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

A motorist has been arrested in Hamilton after being allegedly caught drink-driving twice in four hours.

Waikato highway patrol Senior Sergeant Philip Ruddell said the driver was first reported to police by members of the public at 9pm on Friday.

“[They] reported a vehicle driving up over curbs and weaving all over the road in the Flagstaff area of Hamilton,” he said.

“Police responded and found a female driver slumped at the wheel of the vehicle.”

The woman underwent alcohol testing procedures and returned a result of 1291 micrograms per litre of breath.