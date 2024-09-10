Advertisement
Waikato police say they caught the same driver twice in four hours

Waikato Herald
A motorist has been arrested in Hamilton after being allegedly caught drink-driving twice in four hours.

Waikato highway patrol Senior Sergeant Philip Ruddell said the driver was first reported to police by members of the public at 9pm on Friday.

“[They] reported a vehicle driving up over curbs and weaving all over the road in the Flagstaff area of Hamilton,” he said.

“Police responded and found a female driver slumped at the wheel of the vehicle.”

The woman underwent alcohol testing procedures and returned a result of 1291 micrograms per litre of breath.

“At the conclusion of the testing the driver was suspended for 28 days and was taken by police back to a Hamilton address where family lived.”

Less than four hours later, just after midnight, police stopped the same vehicle on Te Rapa Road with the same driver behind the wheel.

“She again underwent alcohol testing procedures and returned a result of 1248 micrograms and her vehicle was impounded for 28 days,” Ruddell said.

The driver was arrested and will appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date in relation to driving while suspended and on two charges relating to impaired driving.

Ruddell said police were “astounded” by her behaviour.

“It’s extremely concerning that people are continuing to make poor and reckless decisions such as this.

“There is really only one positive outcome from these incidents - it is that someone reported the behaviour so we could remove this dangerous driver from our roads and we thank them for contacting us.”

He encouraged members of the public to report unsafe driving behaviour.

“If someone is in immediate danger, please call 111 as soon as possible.

“You can also report matters after the fact by calling police on 105 or *555.”

