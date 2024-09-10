The driver was arrested and will appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date in relation to driving while suspended and on two charges relating to impaired driving.
Ruddell said police were “astounded” by her behaviour.
“It’s extremely concerning that people are continuing to make poor and reckless decisions such as this.
“There is really only one positive outcome from these incidents - it is that someone reported the behaviour so we could remove this dangerous driver from our roads and we thank them for contacting us.”
He encouraged members of the public to report unsafe driving behaviour.
“If someone is in immediate danger, please call 111 as soon as possible.
“You can also report matters after the fact by calling police on 105 or *555.”