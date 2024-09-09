Advertisement
Waikato paddock sign calls for return of Ian Foster as All Blacks coach

Waikato Herald
A Ngāhinapōuri property owner made his thoughts clear on the new All Blacks head coach with a sign in his road-front paddock last week. Photo / Jesse Wood

A Waikato resident made his thoughts clear on the new All Blacks head coach with a sign in his road-front paddock last week.

After several losses at the start of Scott Robertson’s reign as coach, the Ngāhinapōuri property owner put a plywood sign on display stating, “Bring back Fozzie!”

The sign refers to Waikato Rugby centurion and former Te Awamutu Sports representative Ian “Fozzie” Foster, who departed the All Blacks coaching role after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Former Crusaders coach Robertson was the most successful Super Rugby coach since the competition began.

He won seven finals with a record of 98 wins, 17 losses and two draws.

Sunday morning saw a third defeat from four 2024 Rugby Championship games for the All Blacks.

For the first time in 75 years, the Springboks recorded their fourth win in a row against New Zealand.

The Rugby Championship and Freedom Cup trophies, the latter held by the All Blacks for 15 years, are now in the Springboks’ trophy cabinet.

Not one member of the current Springboks team had touched the Freedom Cup before the weekend.

