A Ngāhinapōuri property owner made his thoughts clear on the new All Blacks head coach with a sign in his road-front paddock last week. Photo / Jesse Wood

A Ngāhinapōuri property owner made his thoughts clear on the new All Blacks head coach with a sign in his road-front paddock last week. Photo / Jesse Wood

A Waikato resident made his thoughts clear on the new All Blacks head coach with a sign in his road-front paddock last week.

After several losses at the start of Scott Robertson’s reign as coach, the Ngāhinapōuri property owner put a plywood sign on display stating, “Bring back Fozzie!”

The sign refers to Waikato Rugby centurion and former Te Awamutu Sports representative Ian “Fozzie” Foster, who departed the All Blacks coaching role after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Former Crusaders coach Robertson was the most successful Super Rugby coach since the competition began.

He won seven finals with a record of 98 wins, 17 losses and two draws.