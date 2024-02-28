Newshub staff left heartbroken by closure proposal, Parliament repeals New Zealand's smokefree law and employees query leap year pay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died following a crash on Kakaramea Rd, Ngāhinapōuri, in the Waipa district.

Police said the two-vehicle crash was reported just before 10pm last night.

One person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

A second person had serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

One person has died in a Ngāhinapōuri crash.

The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination, and enquiries into the crash were ongoing.

On Tuesday, police in the Waipa district attended two separate crashes at the same scene on Cambridge Rd, near Storey Rd, Rotoorangi, between Te Awamutu and Cambridge.

Emergency services were initially called to a truck-and-trailer crash at 3.47am on Tuesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called back at 6.22am when a vehicle allegedly drove through the cordon and crashed into the truck’s trailer.

Police said the second crash occurred about 6.30am, and one person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

A truck and trailer unit crashed on Cambridge Rd. Photo / Dean Taylor

Motorists in the area reported seeing a truck on its side and powerlines down.

Meanwhile, four people were injured after a two-car crash south of Hamilton on Friday night that also knocked out power for almost 600 properties in Waikato for a few hours.

A witness told the Herald that emergency services attended the Peacockes Rd scene, including fire trucks from multiple stations across Hamilton.

