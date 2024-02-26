The road between Cambridge and Te Awamutu is closed because of a truck crash.

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Cambridge Road, near Storey Road, Rotoorangi, in the Waipa District.

Police report that the crash took place at about 6.30am, and one person was transported to Waikato Hospital.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.”

Motorists in the area report seeing a truck on its side and powerlines down.





