Director of museum and arts, Liz Cotton, outside Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato in Hamilton. Photo / Hamilton City Council

A captivating exhibition has been launched at the Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato, showcasing genuine smiles, community figures and touching moments captured through the lens.

The new exhibition, Te Pani, Te Pouaru, Te Rawakore: Nurturing Generations through Poukai [marae gatherings], will showcase the ongoing tradition of marae gatherings through colour photographs between 2006 and 2008.

Poukai was established by Tāwhiao, the son of the first Māori king Potatau Te Wherowhero, in 1885, amid ongoing conflicts between the military and Māori.

The tradition has spread to 30 maraes across the Waikato and continues today through the attendance of Kiingi Tūheitia.

Director of museum and arts, Liz Cotton, emphasised the exhibition’s importance in Māori culture and honouring the departed.

“For nearly 150 years, the annual cycle of Poukai events has provided an avenue of direct communication for the Tainui people with their royal leader. This tradition is an important element of te kiingitanga, the Māori king movement, and we’re proud to be displaying these unique images.

“This beautiful series of photographs captures a particular moment in time, and we are conscious that some of the people portrayed may now have passed on. Poukai has always been a time of remembrance and connection so we hope this exhibition will also act as an acknowledgement of those who are no longer with us.”

The purpose of these marae gatherings served as the inspiration for the exhibition title, quoting King Tāwhiao in 1885.

“Ka whakaturia e hau tenei taonga hei aawhina i te Pani, te Pouaru, me te Rawakore. He kuwaha whaanui kua puare i te puna tangata me te puna kai.”

The quote means, “I will institute this day to provide support for the widowed, the bereaved and the homeless. With a bounty of food, my door is opened to the multitude of peoples.”

The images in the exhibition were taken by photographer Beau Morgan, who used to be a staff member at Waikato Museum.

He travelled to marae gatherings across the region to get his shots, including Kokohinau Marae in Rangiri, Waahi Paa marae in Port Waikato, Mangatangi Marae in Huntly, and Tauranganui Marae in Te Kauwhata.

The exhibition also features a short-form video, “Te Punakai-Visual tales along the Poukai trail” by Joshua and Noema Watene, which will be playing on a loop.

The Te Pani, Te Pouaru, Te Rawakore: Nurturing Generations through Poukai exhibition is free, and open daily from 10am to 5pm at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato until July 21, 2024.

