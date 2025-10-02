“Too many families have had their lives forever changed,” he said.

“We acknowledge this is a difficult time for all those involved, and our sympathies and thoughts are with them.

“We are doing our best to ensure everyone travelling on our roads is safe, however, everyone, no matter what mode of transport, is responsible for the safety of all road users.”

Two people received serious life-changing injuries after a crash on September 2, about 8.10pm, on Ōhaupō Rd, Te Awamutu.

On September 11, one person died after an accident on Mangateparu Loop Rd, between Morrinsville and Tahuna, around 1.30pm.

On September 16, a crash on Park Drive, Raglan, about 2.30pm, left one person with critical injuries.

Another person died after a crash on September 21 on McDonald Mine Rd, west of Huntly, around 12.45pm.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker says we can all do better when it comes to helping reduce the number of road fatalities and injuries. Photo / ACC

On September 26, around 11.50am, one person suffered serious life-changing injuries in an accident on the Waikato Expressway near Huntly.

The same day, around 5.50pm, one person received critical injuries after a crash on Karl Michael Cres, Hamilton.

On September 30, one person was critically injured in an incident on State Highway 1, Meremere, around 7.45pm.

On Tuesday this week, around 7am, one person received critical injuries after a crash on River Rd, Hamilton.

Investigations into the circumstances of the eight crashes remain ongoing.

Motorcycle Awareness Month is an initiative of ACC, the Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council, NZ Police, local councils and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi. Photo / ACC

Police said generally, the four biggest factors in crashes involved restraints, impairment by alcohol and drugs, distractions and speed.

Their message to motorcyclists was to check over their bike and gear before riding to ensure it is in the right condition.

“Just because you may be a good driver, it does not mean the next person will be. Drive in a manner and at a speed that allows you to respond safely to the unexpected,” McCarthy said.

In a release before Motorcycle Awareness Month, ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said motorbike riders and car drivers were both responsible for reducing motorcycle fatalities and injuries.

“We can all do a lot better,” he said.

In 2024, ACC accepted claims for 4739 motorbike-related injuries across New Zealand at a cost of $150 million.

This was the highest number of injuries and the highest cost in the past five years.

Waikato had the second-highest number of motorbike-related injury claims, with 657, after Auckland on 1145 claims and ahead of Canterbury with 654.

Waikato’s motorbike-related injury claims came at a cost of $22.6m.

According to Ministry of Transport figures quoted by ACC, car drivers are at fault in 90% of crashes between cars and motorbikes at urban intersections.

“We’ve all got to be more aware of the dangers at intersections,” Whitaker said.

“When you’re sitting at an intersection, look again for motorcyclists, not just your gap. Check your blind spots too.”

To learn more about motorcycle safety, head to rideforever.co.nz.