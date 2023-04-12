Claire Williamson (front right) at the launch of her book 'Smashed Avo to Smashed Goals – The Fun and Easy Way to Buy your First Home'.

If you want to buy your first home but are feeling pushed out, Waikato mortgage adviser Claire Williamson says you don’t have to give up your smashed avocado just yet.

Williamson just launched her first book, Smashed Avo to Smashed Goals – The Fun and Easy Way to Buy your First Home, which provides advice to educate and empower first-home buyers to navigate the home-buying process.

Williamson, director of the Cambridge-based mortgage broker My Mortgage, bought her first home in 2014 in Hamilton and has helped hundreds of people achieve their dream of home ownership during her almost decade-long experience in the mortgage industry.

She says despite their best efforts, many first-home buyers are finding it difficult to get a foot on the property ladder, and the experience is often horrible and stressful.

Williamson says: “Many would-be first-home buyers have trimmed their expenses, consistently save, and adjusted their expectations about the home they’ll buy, but it still feels like a lost cause.”

With her book, she hopes to create a sense of hope and inspire readers to take action.

Waikato mortgage adviser Claire Williamson just wrote a guide for first-home buyers.

“I deeply care about my generation tasting the pride, excitement and freedom of home ownership. I want more Kiwis to feel the thrill and sense of achievement that comes from walking through your own front door for the first time,” Williamson says.

Smashed Avo to Smashed Goals has been written free of jargon, so everyday New Zealanders can better understand the procedures. The book covers every step of the buying process, from planning and preparation to the actual purchase, and also includes post-purchase tips like how to stay on top of a home loan.

Williamson has one clear piece of advice to anyone thinking about their first home: “Get a clear understanding of the position you’re in now, and don’t make assumptions... Take a good look at your income, expenses, and deposit. You don’t need to do that alone - talk with a mortgage adviser.”

You can purchase Smashed Avo to Smashed Goals online at mymortgage.co.nz/shop/.