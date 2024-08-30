Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Waikato: Hamilton’s new four-lane river bridge formally opened in Peacocke

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Hamilton's new bridge across the Waikato River was formally opened today in the southern suburb of Peacocke. Photo / Dave Murray

Hamilton's new bridge across the Waikato River was formally opened today in the southern suburb of Peacocke. Photo / Dave Murray

Hamilton’s new Waikato River bridge in the emerging southern suburb of Peacocke has been formally opened.

Construction began in 2020 on the Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge, the name gifted by local mana whenua to consider the pathway of the bats foraging in the area, and it was formally opened and blessed today.

The bridge’s design, lighting, and landscape planting provide bat flight paths above traffic and beneath the bridge, allowing Pekapeka bats and people to coexist as the area is developed.

The four-lane bridge is part of the Peacocke Programme, which is expected to house up to 20,000 Hamiltonians when completed.

It will also deliver a transport network catering to public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, and strategic water, wastewater, and stormwater networks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other programme works include protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities.

The new Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge in the Peacocke suburb of Hamilton. Photo / Dave Murray
The new Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge in the Peacocke suburb of Hamilton. Photo / Dave Murray

Although opening the bridge was a major milestone, the blessing was cloaked in sadness after the death of Māori Kīngi Tūheitia this morning.

It was formally opened by representatives of the King, Minister of Transport Simeon Brown, Hamilton City Council staff and mayor Paula Southgate, with dignitaries paying tribute to Kīngi Tūheitia’s involvement and support for the cultural elements of the bridge, and his connection to the legacy that is the bridge’s name.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brown said he was pleased to see the first stage of Southern Links delivered, a road of national significance, after the 2017 announcement of Housing Infrastructure Funding to unlock thousands of new homes in Hamilton.

“Today, we see first-hand the infrastructure this funding has delivered. More than 400 homes have been built since 2018 and around 2000 are consented or in the pipeline,” he said.

“The infrastructure to enable this growth includes this fantastic, four-lane bridge over the Waikato River, which will connect future residents to key Hamilton destinations, and ensure people can get to where they need to go quickly and safely.

“I am immensely proud of this project, which is a great example of community-led placemaking, delivered in partnership with iwi, and backed up by much-needed funding support from Government.”

Peacocke is being built with support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3 million 10-year interest-free loan, and $110.1m of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi subsidies.

Hamiltonians are invited to walk, bike, scoot, and skate along the newest bridge from 10am-2pm tomorrow, before it officially opens to traffic soon after the event.

The Peacocke Bridge development in 2022 with the final girder segment in place.
The Peacocke Bridge development in 2022 with the final girder segment in place.


Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News