May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month and Whitianga resident Alana Baker is calling on more people to get behind the initiative.
Pink Ribbon Breakfast is an annual fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ where participants are hosting a breakfast spread in return for donations.
Baker hosted her first Pink Ribbon Breakfast five years ago and has since become a regular host. In total, she raised over $30,000.
Baker said she got behind the Pink Ribbon Breakfast because she wanted to support those directly and indirectly affected by breast cancer.
“To me, getting involved means standing in solidarity with ... not just the individuals diagnosed, but their families, friends and communities too.