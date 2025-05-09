“The more we can do to fund research, improve early detection, and offer support, the better the outcomes.”

Over the years her fundraising breakfasts have grown, starting with 70 ladies at the local game fishing club to 210 women at a long lunch event in Whitianga’s Salt Restaurant and Bar this year.

However, Baker said it wasn’t about the size of the event.

“A Pink Ribbon Breakfast doesn’t have to be fancy or big, it’s just about creating a sense of community and hope.”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, said the money raised through donations made as part of the Pink Ribbon Breakfasts would go towards supporting patients, research, and education campaigns.

“As a charity that doesn’t receive any government funding, we are completely reliant on wonderful people like Alana who support us.

“Pink Ribbon Breakfast is all about getting together with your friends, family or colleagues, to show some love for the 3500 women diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand each year.”

The Foundation’s goal was to make sure none of these women have to die from breast cancer.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast Day is May 22, but events can be held any time from now until June.

More information and a link to register a Pink Ribbon Breakfast are available at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.

Once registered, hosts will be sent a free kit with ideas and resources to get them started.