In October, a scrub fire at Whangamarino Wetlands burned through about 1039ha, releasing an estimated $9.6 million worth of carbon into the atmosphere.

In October, a scrub fire at Whangamarino Wetlands burned through about 1039ha. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Waikato District has been in a restricted fire season since January 9. Anyone wanting to light an open-air fire needs to apply for a permit.

“Don’t be that person who ignores the advice and starts a damaging wildfire,” Fire and Emergency said.

“Activities such as mowing, operating machinery, cutting or welding steel, if done in or near long dry grass, can be hazardous and should be carried out during cooler parts of the day.

“Devices that use heat such as barbecues, fish smokers, and gas cookers have controls around where and how they can be used, depending on the area you live [in].”

If a fire does break out, Fire and Emergency’s advice is to stay away.

“Our crews need to be able to operate safely, so having clear roads and areas where we are working is essential. Our crews are provided catering, so we don’t require any food from the public.”

When the season’s fire restrictions were announced, Waikato District manager Daryl Trim said fire risk continued to increase.

“We are continuing to monitor the weather and the fire risk in the Waikato District, as it is expected conditions may dry out further,” Trim said.

“Please do the right thing and apply for a permit to help keep yourselves and your community safe when using fire.”

Fire and Emergency spent days battling a vegetation fire on Black Jack Rd, Kūaotunu, in the Coromandel Peninsula in January. Photo / Coromandel's CFM

Department of Conservation wildfire manager Brent Swanson said it was crucial that people check whether fires are allowed in the area.

“The day you head out on your trip, go to the Check It’s Alright website first to follow the fire safety advice and check the local fire danger level.”

Swanson said there have already been several significant fires, including on conservation land this season.

“The eastern parts of the country in particular are expected to have a high fire risk,” Swanson said.

“Conservation land is always in a restricted or prohibited fire season, depending on the fire risk, and some areas have a year-round total fire ban.”

Swanson said care should be taken to thoroughly extinguish any campfires before leaving a site.

“Disposing of hot ashes outside can start devastating wildfires, so ashes from hut fireplaces should be put into the metal bins provided at huts and then soaked with water.”

He said fires on conservation land were often accidentally caused by people.

“No one wants to see native ecosystems, recreation assets or heritage and cultural sites destroyed because of a fire, so we’re asking people to stay fire safe in the outdoors this summer.”

