A Waikato Regional Council officer inspects the stock underpass.

A Waikato farming company, a company director and a farm manager have been convicted and fined a combined $305,900 for multiple unlawful discharges of dairy effluent into the environment and contravention of abatement notices.

Flint Farms owner Barry Flint and farm manager Gavin Flint were convicted and sentenced by Hamilton District Court Judge Melinda Dickey this week on 14 charges under the Resource Management Act as a result of a prosecution taken by the Waikato Regional Council.

The offences took place between August 2022 and June 2023.

In a statement, Waikato Regional Council said it was the largest fine for discharging contaminants into the environment in the Waikato region since the Resource Management Act was introduced more than 30 years ago.

In addition to the fines, Judge Dickey issued an enforcement order against Flint Farms requiring it to upgrade its farm effluent systems and implement effluent management plans to avoid further adverse effects on the environment.