Waikato farmer's legacy to tertiary education

Waikato farmer, the late David Johnstone, who set up a charitable trust which has assisted hundreds of students into tertiary education. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu College year 13 student Elyse Fleming heads to the University of Waikato next year to start her Bachelor of Science degree with a scholarship from the David Johnstone Charitable Trust.

Elyse joins a group of 22 students who this year received $6000 each from the trust to assist their studies thanks to the generosity and foresight of Waikato farmer, the late David Johnstone.

He harboured a lifelong wish to have a better education, so he formed the trust with a vision to provide financial assistance to deserving students, especially those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and reach higher academic achievements.

Now in its 23rd year of making scholarships available to students beginning their tertiary education, the trust continues to demonstrate how important tailored wealth management is to sustainable philanthropic giving.

The trust is managed by Perpetual Guardian and has distributed close to $5 million to 600 Waikato school leavers to support their tertiary education in the fields of science, engineering, teaching and technology.

The 22 recipients this year are undertaking University of Waikato science degrees, including Bachelors of Science, Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Science; University of Waikato Bachelor of Teaching and Waikato Institute of Technology general studies, including Bachelors of Nursing, Occupation Therapy, Midwifery and Engineering.