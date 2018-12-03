Fieldays for Scout Jamboree at Mystery Creek

New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO Peter Nation looks forward to hosting the New Zealand Scout jamboree at Mystery Creek.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO Peter Nation looks forward to hosting the New Zealand Scout jamboree at Mystery Creek.

In a year's time, the home of the Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural event will become home to New Zealand's largest Scouting event.

Mystery Creek will prove its versatility as a venue by hosting the Scouts New Zealand 22nd Scout Jamboree over December 2019 and January 2020.

"We are delighted to host the Scout Jamboree at Mystery Creek at the end of next year," says Peter Nation, CEO of New Zealand National Fieldays Society.

"Hosting an event like the Jamboree shows the versatility of our site and the extent of our event platform and we look forward to working with the SCOUTS New Zealand team to develop this event," says Peter.

The Scout Jamboree will be run by Scouts New Zealand volunteers with support from the Waipā District, Waikato District and Hamilton City Councils, alongside New Zealand National Fieldays Society, which working with the Jamboree team to develop and stage activities.

"The Mystery Creek Events Centre ensures our volunteer effort is focused on developing and delivering adventurous activities, events and community service rather than site preparation", says Jamboree director Guy Beatson.

Scouts New Zealand and the volunteer Jamboree team look forward to working with the Waipā District Council and other partners to create a Scouting tent city and "once in a lifetime" experience of mystery and adventure.

They are expecting over 3000 young people and between 1200 and 1500 adult volunteers to be at Mystery Creek for the 10 days, making it a fantastic opportunity to market the Waipā District and get the local community involved.

Young people are also involved in the decisions, with a Jamboree Patrol of 11 Scouts helping with activity ideas for the organisers to consider.

Keeping "Youth at the Centre" is one of Scouts New Zealand's key priorities in their Better Prepared strategic plan, so the Jamboree will be youth-led with adults supporting.

"Our Jamboree draws our members together for an unparalleled ten days of adventure, challenges and development opportunities.," says Scouts New Zealand national commissioner Clarke Truscott.

"I'm excited about holding our next Jamboree in the Waikato and can't wait to see everyone there."

Mystery Creek Events Centre is a multi-functional events centre, creating and delivery industry-leading and globally recognised events.

Home to New Zealand Agricultural Fieldays and Equidays, Mystery Creek Events Centre houses several different event venues perfect for any occasion from conferences and tradeshows to weddings and music festivals, the opportunities are endless.