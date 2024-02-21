Waikato halfback Samantha Wood will once again represent the Western Force in Super Rugby W. Photo / Waikato Rugby

Waikato Rugby Farah Palmer Cup player Samantha Wood has once again been named in the Perth-based Western Force squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Women’s season.

The young Australian halfback made her FPC debut in the 2023 50-0 drubbing of the Bay of Plenty Volcanix at Rotorua International Stadium.

Out of Melville Rugby Sports Club, Wood appeared seven times throughout the season and proved to be a handy kicker off the tee, with three conversions and four penalties.

Before the season, Wood had never performed a haka and didn’t know what one meant. She soon became one of the most enthusiastic performers.

This will be her second season with the Force after debuting against the Brumbies last year.

The 2024 Super Rugby Women’s season will start on Friday, March 15.

Over the past eight weeks, the Force have drip-fed the 2024 signings, headlined by Wallaroos duo Trilleen Pomare and Michaela Leonard, who will be captain and vice-captain respectively, along with a host of international players and exciting local talent.

Tuesday’s announcement was part of a league-wide Super W release of all six squads, while the Force have also named a seven-player extended squad: Katie Barnes, Tais Costa Gomes, Tanei Daniels, Nami Dickson, Lucy Dinnen, Zoe Elliot and Paihau Pomare.

The extended squad players can only play if there is a major injury to any members of the Super W squad.

Among the extended squad is 2021 Super W Player of the Year Lucy Dinnen, who has joined from the Queensland Reds.

The Force also confirmed the club’s 2024 pre-season trial games schedule, which includes two dates with Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix, followed by clashes with the Rebels in Melbourne and Queensland Country in Perth.

2024 Western Force Super W squad:

Emilya Byrne, Sara Cline, Rosie Ebbage, Kendra Fell, Zoe Gillard, Haylee Hifo, Sheree Hume, Tamika Jones, Natsuki Kashiwagi, Saelua Leaula, Nicole Ledington, Michaela Leonard, Keira MacAskill, Rosie McGehan, Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Hinata Komaki, Alapeta Ngauamo, Renae Nona, Hannah Palelei, Trilleen Pomare, Ariana Ruru-Hinaki, Anneka Stephens, Pia Tapsell, Libya Teepa, Harono Te Iringa, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Dallys Tini, Alanis Toia, Numi Tupaea, Braxton Walker, Aiysha Wigley, Samantha Wood - Seneti Kilisimasi, Siutiti Ma’ake (PacificAus Sports scholarships).

Force pre-season trial games schedule:

Western Force v Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix: Friday, February 23. 4.30pm, HBF Park.

Western Force v Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix: Tuesday, February 27. Perth.

Melbourne Rebels v Western Force: Saturday, March 2. Melbourne.

Western Force v Queensland Country: Saturday, March 9. Perth.





