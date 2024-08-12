Waikato fullback Josh Moorby scores on debut against Bay of Plenty at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Waikato fullback Josh Moorby scores on debut against Bay of Plenty at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Waikato Rugby suffered a loss to open their 2024 Bunnings NPC season, going down 36-21 to the Bay of Plenty Steamers at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides were competing for two pieces of silverware, the Chiefs Country Cup and the Nathan Strongman Memorial with both trophies in the hands of the Steamers.

The home team opened the scoring through midfielder Quinn Tupaea, taking a short pass from co-captain Xavier Roe close to the line to grab the first try.

First five-eighth D’Angelo Leuila added the extras as Waikato led 7-0 after 10 minutes.

The rest of the first half was dominated by visitors as they notched up 22 unanswered points.