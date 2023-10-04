SH1 is down to one lane between Horotiu and Taupiri. Photo / Dean Purcell

Motorists using the Waikato Expressway are warned the northbound lanes of State Highway 1 will be closed for five nights between Horotiu and Taupiri from this Sunday.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says the area is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 50km/h speed limit due to remedial and safety works.

During the overnight closures from October 8 to October 12, a detour will be in place.

Motorists are advised to detour via Ngāruawāhia on the old highway between the Horotiu and Taupiri interchanges.

High-productivity motor vehicles (HPMVs) must use SH1B and overweight vehicles need to use SH2/27, under an existing overweight permit.

Waka Kotahi’s October work plan

East Waikato

SH25: Recovery works are under way at a number of sites, with temporary traffic management and reduced speed limits in place where required. More information.

SH25A Kōpū-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel Town. Work to construct a bridge over the slip area is under way, and the bridge is expected to be open in March 2024. Additional works are taking place across SH25A while the road is closed. More information.

SH26 Morrinsville: Road repair work continues at multiple locations over several weeks. Work will take place Sunday to Thursday nights, between 8pm and 5am each night. This work will require road users to use short detours.

SH26 chipseal: Road resealing continues between Motumaoho and Morrinsville, with work taking place under stop/go traffic management between 6am and 8pm each weekday. This work is weather-dependent. Minor delays are expected when sealing is taking place.

Central Waikato

SH1 Ātiamuri: Side and median barriers have been installed on a 4.5-kilometre stretch of highway south of Ātiamuri. Some speed restrictions will be in place until finishing works and final surfacing are completed in warmer weather. Establishment works are under way for a 6.9km section nearby from the Waikato River bridge, past Ātiamuri Village to Thorpe Road. More information.

SH1 Lichfield: The northbound slow lane near Puriri Road is closed until further notice while investigations take place into repair options.

SH1 Ātiamuri to Wairakei: Enabling works for road rebuilding will commence on Monday, October 2 at the first of three sites on this corridor. The rebuild of the first site will commence on Monday, October 9, and will take about two weeks to complete. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place at all active worksites. Delays are to be expected.

SH5 Mamaku: Road rebuilding commences on Monday, October 16 on a 560-metre section within the Mamaku Range. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 6pm each day, Monday to Friday. Work is expected to be complete by late November.

SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

West Waikato

SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works require the closure of a single lane in each direction with a 50km/h temporary speed limit until completion in May 2024. Night closures and detours are required northbound between Sunday, October 8 and Thursday, October 12. More information.

SH1C Mangaharakeke Drive: Road resurfacing takes place from Sunday, October 8 for about one week. Work will take place at night between 8pm and 6am. During this time the road will be closed, with a detour via Avalon Drive and Lincoln Street.

SH1C Hillcrest: Work at the SH1C/Cambridge Road roundabout continues, with at least one lane available in each direction. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place at all times. Cambridge Road and Johnsview Terrace are operating as left-in/left-out only. Please use the SH1C/Wairere Drive interchange to access Cambridge Road and the Hillcrest shops. This work sees the intersection changed to traffic light controls, and is expected to be completed in early October 2023. More information.

SH1 Karāpiro (Gorton Road): Road rebuilding continues with pavement repair work commencing next week. This requires a daytime detour for southbound traffic via Karāpiro Road, Taotaoroa Road and SH29. Northbound traffic will remain on SH1. Overnight, the detour will not be required and all traffic will remain on SH1, travelling through stop/go at the site to manage safety. Southbound heavy vehicles will be given the option of being held at the site and let through at regular intervals, or they can use the detour. Emergency services will be provided with access through the site at all times. While this closure is in place, crews are taking the opportunity to do as much other work as possible within the section, including the below work at Keeley’s Reserve and work for PowerCo. More information.

SH1 Karāpiro (Keeley’s Reserve): Construction of a turnaround bay at Keeley’s Reserve continues. The reserve will be closed for the construction period, which is expected to take up to nine weeks, weather permitting. The speed limit near the reserve will reduce from 100km/h to 50km/h northbound and 70km/h southbound, Monday to Saturday from 7am to 6pm each day. Motorists are advised to prepare for minor delays. Once completed, the right turn out of Keeley’s Reserve on to SH1 will remain open until the turnaround at Tunakawa Road is built early next year and more flexible safety median barriers are installed, at which point the right turn out of Keeley’s Reserve will be permanently closed. More information.

SH30 Kōpaki: Due to a drop-out between Kōpaki Road and Ohirea Road intersection, there is stop/go traffic management in place with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h. Remedial works have started and are expected to be completed by the end of October. Caution is advised when travelling through this area.

North Waikato

SH1 Waikato Expressway – Rangiriri section: Remedial works requiring various interchange ramp closures are under way. This work is expected to be complete by mid-October. SH1 traffic will be managed through the site with a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h. More information.

SH1 Hampton Downs: There will be a full southbound closure between Dragway Road and the Hampton Downs interchange on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5 between 9pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel south using one of the northbound lanes.





