Kaihautū (festival director) Waimihi Hotere (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto) said: “Matariki ki Waikato seeks to preserve both old and new traditions through our communities. By creating an inclusive and accessible space we ensure meaningful Matariki celebrations for future generations.”

Exscite at Waikato Museum has recently been redeveloped. Photo / Ruth Gilmour

Discover the full list of scheduled events for the 2024 festival on the Matariki ki Waikato website, matarikiwaikato.nz.

Speaking of school holidays, Hamilton City Council has also put out a list of things to do.

There will be activities galore on the new Exscite floor at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato.

Exscite, which opened at the museum in 1996, is an interactive space where tamariki of all ages can discover and learn while having fun.

The area has just been redeveloped and opened to the public last week.

The new exhibition ranges from high-tech interactives, such as a touch-screen colouring activity to create birds which then fly in a digital forest, to one of the stars of Waikato Museum’s collection: a 30 million-year-old fossil of the Kaawhia giant penguin (Kairuku waewaeroa).

The scientific concepts underpinning the exhibits have been developed in alignment with Aotearoa New Zealand’s school curriculum.

Exscite will be closed temporarily on July 22 and 23 to allow for a new entrance to be completed.

Exscite entry is $5 for an adult and $10 for children.

Hillcrest Stadium has a wavy, sealed loop track suitable for anyone on wheels. Complete with a playground and basketball court, Hillcrest Stadium has lots to keep the kids busy. It is located at 19 Cambridge Rd.

There are heaps of aquatic activities happening at Waterworld. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will host manu challenges. There are also heaps of other aquatic things to have a go at, including diving, inflatable racing and being a lifeguard.

For more information, opening hours, other activities that are on, and pool entry fees, visit hamiltonpools.co.nz

Tucked away in Hamilton East is A J Seeley Gully. Discover the beauty of the mature groves of kahikatea, rimu, kānuka, māhoe, nīkau palms and ferns along the 30- to 60-minute walking track. Make sure to look up and listen out for the different types of birds. Located at 33 Whyte St, Hamilton East.

Hamilton Libraries will have a variety of creative activities on, from drawing with acrylic paint to learning and practising 3D modelling skills, navigating the stars, and paper craft fun. All materials will be provided and every activity is free.

For more information on all activities at the library, visit hamiltonlibraries.co.nz

Hamilton Zoo’s tiger twins Mayang and Andalas, are up to mischief now. At 6 months old, these cheeky cubs love playfighting, they even go after their own tails. The zoo also just received a new resident, giraffe male Jabali, who moved to the Tron from Auckland Zoo after the Hamilton herd lost their mate Ndale in January. For more information, opening hours and entry fees, visit hamiltonzoo.co.nz.

The Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum is running its “Find the roosting ruru” activity again. In 2022, 15 artists made sculptures of the New Zealand native owl, which have been installed throughout the park.

Last year, the park wasn’t able to run Project Ruru as the facility was recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle, but it has now taken flight again.

The park also has a cafe with Volare treats, Ozone coffee, Zealong tea, Duck Island Icecream and cold drinks.

The park is open every day from 10am to 5pm. Entry for self-guided walks is $15 for adults and $5 for children. The cafe is open every weekend from 11am-3pm. You can find the park at 207 Scotsman Valley Rd in Tauwhare.

Other events include