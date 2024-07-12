Kaihautū (festival director) Waimihi Hotere (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto) said: “Matariki ki Waikato seeks to preserve both old and new traditions through our communities. By creating an inclusive and accessible space we ensure meaningful Matariki celebrations for future generations.”
Discover the full list of scheduled events for the 2024 festival on the Matariki ki Waikato website, matarikiwaikato.nz.
There will be activities galore on the new Exscite floor at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato.
Exscite, which opened at the museum in 1996, is an interactive space where tamariki of all ages can discover and learn while having fun.
The area has just been redeveloped and opened to the public last week.
The new exhibition ranges from high-tech interactives, such as a touch-screen colouring activity to create birds which then fly in a digital forest, to one of the stars of Waikato Museum’s collection: a 30 million-year-old fossil of the Kaawhia giant penguin (Kairuku waewaeroa).
The scientific concepts underpinning the exhibits have been developed in alignment with Aotearoa New Zealand’s school curriculum.
Exscite will be closed temporarily on July 22 and 23 to allow for a new entrance to be completed.
Exscite entry is $5 for anadult and $10 for children.
Hillcrest Stadium has a wavy, sealed loop track suitable for anyone on wheels. Complete with a playground and basketball court, Hillcrest Stadium has lots to keep the kids busy. It is located at 19 Cambridge Rd.
Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will host manu challenges. There are also heaps of other aquatic things to have a go at, including diving, inflatable racing and being a lifeguard.
For more information, opening hours, other activities that are on, and pool entry fees, visit hamiltonpools.co.nz
Tucked away in Hamilton East is A J Seeley Gully. Discover the beauty of the mature groves of kahikatea, rimu, kānuka, māhoe, nīkau palms and ferns along the 30- to 60-minute walking track. Make sure to look up and listen out for the different types of birds. Located at 33 Whyte St, Hamilton East.
Hamilton Libraries will have a variety of creative activities on, from drawing with acrylic paint to learning and practising 3D modelling skills, navigating the stars, and paper craft fun. All materials will be provided and every activity is free.
The Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum is running its “Find the roosting ruru” activity again. In 2022, 15 artists made sculptures of the New Zealand native owl, which have been installed throughout the park.
Last year, the park wasn’t able to run Project Ruru as the facility was recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle, but it has now taken flight again.
The park also has a cafe with Volare treats, Ozone coffee, Zealong tea, Duck Island Icecream and cold drinks.
The park is open every day from 10am to 5pm. Entry for self-guided walks is $15 for adults and $5 for children. The cafe is open every weekend from 11am-3pm. You can find the park at 207 Scotsman Valley Rd in Tauwhare.
Other events include
Tiikapo Exhibition Art Series: Tiaho Mai – Matariki ki NGĀ ART, now until July 14 at Te Whare Toi o Ngaaruawaahia
Tiikapo Exhibition Art Series: Te Whare o Poohutukawa, digital interactive workshop, now until 19 at Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Waikato Museum
Tiikapo Exhibition Art Series: Taatai-o-Matariki, Wednesdays - Saturdays until July 26, from 11am - 2pm at The Meteor, 1 Victoria St, Hamilton
Honongā Taiao, Honongā Matariki, active event series, now until July 28, from 8am - 5pm at Centennial Park Playground, Te Kuiti
Stories of the Stars installation, now until July 28 at 10 Garden Place, Hamilton
Matariki jewellery making and collage art workshops, July 13 & 14, from 10am - 3pm at NTKmade, 3/1 Sunshine Ave, Hamilton
Inflatable Racing, Saturday, July 13, from 12pm-2pm at Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre, Hamilton
Matariki Tree Planting, July 13, from 1pm - 3.30pm at Hillcrest Stadium
Manu Tukutuku Kite Day, July 14, from 11am - 2pm at Hamilton Gardens
Origami workshop, Sunday, July 14, from 1pm-2.30pm at Hamilton Central Library
T-shirt painting, Monday, July 15, from 10.30am-noon at Glenview Library (must supply own T-shirt)
Matariki School Holiday Crafts, July 15, 17 and 19 July, from 11am - 2pm at Waikato Museum
Manu Competition, Monday, July 15, from noon-2pm at Waterworld, Hamilton
Have a Go at Diving, Tuesday, July 16, from 10am-11am at Waterworld
Matariki Planting Tuesday, July 16, from 10.30am-11.30am at Dinsdale Library
Have a Go at Manu, Tuesday, July 16, from 11am-4pm at Gallagher Aquatic Centre
Reading buddies Tuesday 16 July 16, from 11.30 - 12.30pm at Te Kete Aronui - Rototuna Library
The Wind Fair: 10am - 11.30am, Wednesday, July 17, Central Library
Half-price hydroslides Wednesday, July 17, from noon-2pm at Waterworld
PlayStation tournament, Wednesday, July 17, from 2pm-3.30pm, at Te Kete Aronui – Rototuna Library
Play Trail, Wednesday, July 17, from 3pm - 4.30pm, at Hamilton Central Library
Lego Club Wednesday, July 17, from 3.30pm - 4.30pm at Glenview Library
Have you got what it takes to be a Lifeguard? Thursday, July 18, from 11.30am-1.30pm at Waterworld
Food in the sea, Thursday July 18, from 10.30am-noon at St Andrews Library
Find the hidden Moanas, Saturday, July 20, from 8am-8pm, at Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre
First birthday celebration for Te Kete Aronui - Rototuna Library, Sunday, July 21 until Saturday, July 27 at Te Kete Aronui – Rototuna Library