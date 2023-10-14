Waikato elections: The latest election results from around the Waikato

Results are pouring in across the Waikato with some tight races in a few key seats.
It is shaping up as a tight race in the Hauraki-Waikato Māori electorate.
With 12 per cent of the vote counted, Te Pati Māori candidate Hana-Rawhiti Mapi-Clarke 2083 votes is ahead of sitting MP Nanaia Mahuta 1894.
Coromandel 9%
Scott Simpson, National 5,505
Beryl Riley, Labour 1,752
Waikato 19%
Tim van de Molen, National 8,599
Jamie Toko, Labour 2,358
Hauraki-Waikato 12%
Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Te Pāti Māori 2,083
Nanaia Mahuta, Labour 1,894
Taranaki King Country 25%
Barbara Kuriger, National 9,132
Angela Roberts, Labour 3,949
Hamilton West 13%
Tama Potaka, National 3,590
Myra Williamson, Labour 2,134
Hamilton East 3%
Ryan Hamilton, National 24
Gerogie Dansey, Labour 13
Te Tai Hauru 17%
Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Te Pāti Māori Party 4,633
Soraya Peke-Mason, Labour 2,048
Taupō 24%
Louise Upston, National 13, 238
Aladdin Al-Bustanji, Labour 4,144
Waiariki 20%
Rawiri Waititi 7,211
Toni Boynton 1,944
In Waiariki, 18.5 per cent of the votes, 9507 votes, have been counted. Te Pati Maori’s Rawiri Waititi received 7015 votes, Labour’s Toni Boynton received 1884 votes.
Early counting has started
7.30pm: With 12 per cent of the vote counted in the Taupō electorate, National’s Louise Upston 11,900 is well ahead of Labour’s Aladdin Al-Bustanji on 3834 and a similar trend is emerging with the party vote.
In Taranaki-King Country National’s Barbara Kuriger is on 4090 votes and Labour’s Angel Roberts on 1342 after seven per cent of the vote has been counted.
In Port Waikato, preliminary results see National in the lead. So far, 2227 or 1.2 per cent of the votes have been counted of which 1201 went to National. Labour: 408, Act 245, NZ First 140 and Green 108
Hauraki-Waikato, where 1.7 per cent, or 481 votes have been counted. It promises to be a tight race with Te Pati Maori candidate Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke in the lead so far with 211 votes and Nanaia Mahuta with 197 votes.
In Party votes in Hauraki-Waikato, Labour is in the lead with 39.50 per cent of the votes and Te Pati Maori 26.40 per cent.
