Waikato elections: The latest election results from around the Waikato

Join our Election Night live coverage with Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Madison Reidy, and Shayne Currie along with a team of trusted experts as they deliver the latest election results and analysis. We will be live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and political party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.

Results are pouring in across the Waikato with some tight races in a few key seats.

It is shaping up as a tight race in the Hauraki-Waikato Māori electorate.

With 12 per cent of the vote counted, Te Pati Māori candidate Hana-Rawhiti Mapi-Clarke 2083 votes is ahead of sitting MP Nanaia Mahuta 1894.

Coromandel 9%

Scott Simpson, National 5,505

Beryl Riley, Labour 1,752

Waikato 19%

Tim van de Molen, National 8,599

Jamie Toko, Labour 2,358

Hauraki-Waikato 12%

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Te Pāti Māori 2,083

Nanaia Mahuta, Labour 1,894

Taranaki King Country 25%

Barbara Kuriger, National 9,132

Angela Roberts, Labour 3,949

Hamilton West 13%

Tama Potaka, National 3,590

Myra Williamson, Labour 2,134

Hamilton East 3%

Ryan Hamilton, National 24

Gerogie Dansey, Labour 13

Te Tai Hauru 17%

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Te Pāti Māori Party 4,633

Soraya Peke-Mason, Labour 2,048

Taupō 24%

Louise Upston, National 13, 238

Aladdin Al-Bustanji, Labour 4,144

Waiariki 20%

Rawiri Waititi 7,211

Toni Boynton 1,944





In Waiariki, 18.5 per cent of the votes, 9507 votes, have been counted. Te Pati Maori’s Rawiri Waititi received 7015 votes, Labour’s Toni Boynton received 1884 votes.









Early counting has started





7.30pm: With 12 per cent of the vote counted in the Taupō electorate, National’s Louise Upston 11,900 is well ahead of Labour’s Aladdin Al-Bustanji on 3834 and a similar trend is emerging with the party vote.

In Taranaki-King Country National’s Barbara Kuriger is on 4090 votes and Labour’s Angel Roberts on 1342 after seven per cent of the vote has been counted.

In Port Waikato, preliminary results see National in the lead. So far, 2227 or 1.2 per cent of the votes have been counted of which 1201 went to National. Labour: 408, Act 245, NZ First 140 and Green 108

Hauraki-Waikato, where 1.7 per cent, or 481 votes have been counted. It promises to be a tight race with Te Pati Maori candidate Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke in the lead so far with 211 votes and Nanaia Mahuta with 197 votes.

In Party votes in Hauraki-Waikato, Labour is in the lead with 39.50 per cent of the votes and Te Pati Maori 26.40 per cent.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



