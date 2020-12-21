Waikato drivers urged to be cautious on the roads this summer

Planning ahead, driving sober, buckling up and slowing down are essential to avoid accident. Photo / File

NZ Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi is asking motorists in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty to do their part to keep roads safe this summer.

Planning ahead, driving sober, buckling up and slowing down are essential to avoid accidents.

Director of regional relationships Steve Mutton says that more cars on the road, tired drivers and people driving on unfamiliar roads can make holiday driving stressful and risky.

"We can all take simple actions to stay safe: Checking your car is safe before your journey, keeping your speed down, driving sober, watching for the signs of fatigue and sharing the driving," Mutton said.

Also, allowing plenty of extra time and travelling outside peak periods reduces stress and helps you get to your holiday destinations safely.

As Covid-19 doesn't allow an overseas holiday this year, NZTA – Waka Kotahi expects Waikato and Bay of Plenty roads to be very busy over the Christmas-New Year holidays.

"We don't want anyone's holiday to be marred by an avoidable tragedy on the roads.

"Deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not inevitable, and New Zealanders don't need to accept that serious crashes are just another part of the holidays."

In the Waikato, delays are predicted on State Highway 2 Maramarua, on State Highway 1 south of Cambridge at Karapiro and on State Highway 25 at Tairua.

In the Bay of Plenty, motorists should be prepared for heavy traffic on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges, on SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi and again between Katikati and Tauranga. Traffic between Katikati and Tauranga is expected to be at its heaviest in the days leading up to January 3, due to the Bay Dreams event in Mount Maunganui.

"There will be roadside electronic signs displaying estimated journey times at key locations between Auckland and Tauranga to help motorists make informed decisions about their route and ease some of the congestion."

The Waka Kotahi interactive Holiday Journeys map shows when and where traffic is expected to be heavy based on travel patterns from previous years. Find it under journeys.nzta.govt.nz/summer-2020