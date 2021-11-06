Waikato District event location and reserve nominated for four awards

Woodlands Estate Historic Reserve is nominated in the New Zealand Gardens Trust Awards 2021, as a Garden of National Significance. Photo / Supplied

Waikato District's popular visitor destination and event venue Woodlands Estate has been nominated for two awards.

Woodlands Estate Historic Reserve is nominated in the New Zealand Gardens Trust Awards 2021, as a Garden of National Significance, while the Woodlands Estate Trust team are finalists in the Wedding Industry (NZ) Awards in three categories: Ceremony Venue, Reception Venue and Wedding Planner.

The Woodlands Estate, managed by the Gordonton Woodlands Trust on behalf of Waikato District Council, also attracts thousands of visitors each year where they enjoy the beautiful gardens, popular cafe and historic homestead on site.

Waikato district councillor Chris Woolerton commended the Woodlands Estate team for their efforts in managing the cafe, homestead, and running the busy events calendar.

"We are delighted to hear that Woodlands Estate has been nominated as a finalist," he said. "The team does a fantastic job, and council is proud of the ongoing work we are able to contribute to that supports the overall Woodlands experience."

Waikato District Council mayor Allan Sanson is proud of the positive working relationship between the council and the Gordonton Woodlands Trust, and the work being done to keep the historic reserve in supreme condition.

"We have three gardeners who work on-site to maintain the grounds and keep them in pristine shape. We work directly alongside the trust, and together Woodlands continues to be a venue of significance for the Waikato District and for visitors from near and far."

The Gardens Trust Awards are due to take place this month, with the Wedding Industry Awards to be confirmed at a later date given the implications of Covid-19.

The historic Woodlands Estate reserve was part of a larger area of land confiscated from local hapū and mana whenua during the 1863 land wars between the Kīngitanga coalition of chiefs and the British-led Government.

Only a small portion of the confiscated lands was returned to former Māori owners, with the remainder being developed into farmland as part of land grants to European settlers.

Today, the Waikato District Council is proud to be the kaitiaki of the Woodlands Estate Historic Reserve following the gifting of the farm (homestead and land) from Irene Riddell to the Presbyterian Support Services in 1983, and subsequently to the council in 1989.

For more information visit www.woodlands.co.nz