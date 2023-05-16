The bylaw will prohibit wheeled recreational devices (WRDs) such as skateboards, scooters and roller blades on footpaths in town centres in the district. Photo / NZME

The bylaw will prohibit wheeled recreational devices (WRDs) such as skateboards, scooters and roller blades on footpaths in town centres in the district. Photo / NZME

New powers to fight street racing and rules to control horses on urban footpaths have been adopted by the Waikato District Council.

The new public places and traffic bylaws, adopted last month, also clarify rules around skateboards and scooters in urban areas, the council says.

Key changes in the Public Places Bylaw include:

● Preventing horseriding on urban footpaths

● Expanding rules to make sure all signs are in safe positions and locations

● Removing some clauses about moving stock as these are covered by the council’s Keeping of Animals Bylaw.

A new bylaw clause gives Waikato police more powers to issue infringements and move people on if they are gathering on roads or creating problems. Photo / NZME

After public feedback, a proposal to prohibit recreational devices such as scooters, skateboards and rollerblades in town centres was pulled back toallowing them as long as they don’t cause damage, annoyance or be an obstruction.

The horseriding ban was also modified to allow horses to be ridden on grass berms in areas with a speed limit of 70km/h or less after a number of submitters expressed concerns around accessibility and particularly safety if they had to ride on roads.

Traffic provisions were previously included in the public places bylaw however the council decided to create a separate traffic bylaw.

It includes a clause that allows the council to restrict vehicles weighing less than 3500kg from using certain roads between 9pm and 4am, unless drivers can prove they have legitimate business.

“The clause gives Police more powers to issue infringements and move people on if they are gathering on roads or creating problems,” says general manager of service delivery, Megan May.

“Frequent street racing activities cause significant disruption. Not only does it disturb residents but it costs ratepayers a significant amount to repair and clean up the damage they leave behind.

“We received 47 submissions, with nearly 70 per cent in support of the proposed change.”

Problem streets will be identified over time using a variety of evidence sources, then added to the bylaw schedule through a council resolution, and signs would be put in place on streets to let people know of the restrictions.

Other councils throughout New Zealand, including Waipa District Council and Hamilton City Council, have similar provisions in their bylaws that allow for a regional approach to the issue by police. Both bylaws can be found here.



