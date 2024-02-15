A road was closed in Tokoroa after a single-vehicle crash.

Maraetai Rd, Tokoroa was closed last night while emergency services responded to a crash involving a single vehicle, reported around 9pm.

One person was reported to have been seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit was conducting a scene examination.

Earlier yesterday a person received critical injuries in another serious crash in South Waikato.

Police said in a statement they were called to a two-vehicle crash in Arapuni at 1.50pm.

“One person has received critical injuries.”

Horahora Rd was closed and detours were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Meanwhile, one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Matamata.

Police said they were responding to a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 between Tatuanui and Matamata at 10.11am yesterday morning.

The crash happened between Walton Rd and Given Rd.

Police said it appeared one person had sustained serious injuries and the road was closed.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of an incident on SH27 in Ngarua at 10.06am yesterday morning.

“We sent two ambulances and the Aerocool helicopter to the scene and treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Waikato Hospital by helicopter,” a spokesperson said.

