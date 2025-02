Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A person has been ejected from a van after it hit a tree in Waikato.

Police said State Highway 3 at Te Mapara was expected to be closed for several hours following the single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 8.45am.

“Initial indications suggest a van left the road and hit a tree between Maraetaua and Pukenui Rds,” a statement said.