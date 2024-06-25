Police responded after a person was reported to have been hit by a car in Hamilton. Photo / NZME

One person is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Fairfield, Hamilton.

Police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a person between Mardon Rd and Peachgrove Rd in Hamilton, before 2.30pm today.

“The car has struck a pedestrian,” a police spokesperson said.

“Emergency services are responding... [and] ambulances have also responded.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 2.24pm about an incident on Mardon Rd and Peachgrove Rd, Fairfield.

“We responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“One patient in serious condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance.”

Police said they had no information regarding any traffic blockages in the area.

More to come.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

