A crashed truck is blocking SH3 north of Otorohanga and motorists are being warned of lengthy delays.

State Highway 3 near Ōtorohanga is blocked between Blackett Rd and Awatane Rd following a truck crash this morning.

A NZ Police spokesperson said the crash was reported to police at 6am.

“The truck has rolled and is blocking the road.

“It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

“The driver is reported to have minor injuries. The road is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.”





