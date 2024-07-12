Hamilton Marist and Hamilton Old Boys will do battle again after Marist won last week’s encounter 35-33 at Fred Jones Park.

This week they will host their old foes on the new Marist Park turf.

The University v Hautapu match-up comes with plenty of intrigue.

The University team are on a two-game winning streak after a massive win over Ōtorohanga a fortnight ago to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Hautapu have had a mixed second round, winning their two home games but struggling on the road with defeats to Marist and University.

Hamilton Marist have been dominant throughout 2024 - they are yet to drop a game but faced their biggest challenge last week against a resurgent Old Boys side.

Marist came from behind to win and denied Hamilton Old Boys a home semifinal.

Both games kick off at 2.45pm.

The final for the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield will be hosted next Saturday at the venue of the highest-seeded winning club.

Lone Star Championship

After their last-minute penalty goal last weekend, United Matamata Sports secured themselves top spot in the Lone Star Championship and will host Melville this weekend in the one vs four semifinal.

Te Awamutu Sports, who comfortably won against Morrinsville Sports, shot up to second place on the ladder and will host Fraser Tech at Albert Park for the third time this season.

United Matamata Sports’ only defeat in the second round came at the hands of Melville at Collins Rd in mid-July.

Other than that defeat, United Matamata Sports have arguably been the form side in the last month.

They boast the competition’s leading points scorer in Logan Allen, while Damian Arnold also tops the try scoring chart with five tries to his name.

The home side will be hard to beat in front of their loyal home crowd.

Melville’s Cam Scott, who currently sits just below Allen on the points scoring chart, will be keen to make the trip and guide his team around the park to earn himself and his side another weekend of club rugby.

Fraser Tech’s previous two trips to Te Awamutu have been rather quiet trips home, with the home side victorious on both occasions - the last through a penalty try in the closing minutes to win 27-24.

Fraser Tech have had a mixed second round, winning two from their four matches, but could have easily won all four if it wasn’t for that penalty try to Te Awamutu Sports, and the last-minute penalty kick conceded last week to United Matamata Sports’ sharpshooter Allen.

Elliott Shield Colts Final

The big weekend is here for the Colts finalists as they prepare for the Elliot Shield clash.

Arguably the best two teams throughout the competition’s 11-week regular season, Hautapu will host Hamilton Marist in what is also a rematch of the 2023 final, which was hosted by Marist.

The 2024 edition will be played at Cambridge Memorial Park at 1pm and will also feature on the Waikato Rugby Facebook page livestream.

In 2024, the sides have only dropped one game apiece: Hamilton Marist’s came as a shock going down to Pirongia, while Hautapu’s defeat came in April to Marist.

Other than those two blemishes, both sides have been largely untroubled for most of their matches.

Hamilton Marist’s Levi Cressy-Baggot has had a dominant season as the competition’s leading points scorer with a total of 147 points to his name, while his nearest rival has 79.

Hautapu Sports’ Johanson Tamala currently has 65 points and will be keen to increase that in his last hitout for 2024.

Cressy-Baggot will finish the season as the competition’s leading points scorer – the question is, how many more points will he add in this showdown?

Don Shergold Under 85kg Final

The 2023 Under-85kg champions Morrinsville Sports will host their third consecutive championship decider – this time hosting Fraser Tech in what will be their first finals appearance since the 2021 season, when they won the title 16-15 over Melville.

In last weekend’s semifinals Morrinsville Sports had to come from behind against Hamilton Marist, while Fraser Tech made amends for their earlier draw and defeat to Melville to earn themselves another week of rugby.

Morrinsville Sports have been the form side of 2024 with nine wins and one loss – that defeat being to Fraser Tech at the start of June.

Fraser Tech’s road hasn’t been so smooth but they will back themselves this weekend in Morrinsville.

Division One

While a large part of tomorrow’s rugby action has a must-win feel to it, the Division One competition trucks along in the second round.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the top six Mooloo Shield is a tight competition.

Tokoroa-based Southern United and Suburbs head the ladder with two wins apiece from their three starts, and will square off tomorrow at Hamilton’s Flagstaff Park.

Third-placed Hinuera, who also have a record of two wins and one loss, will host Putāruru who have one win, one draw and a loss to their name.

The final match-up sees Leamington host Ōhaupō - a massive game for both clubs if they want to even consider finals rugby to round out 2024.

In the Division One Championship, Kereone host Te Rapa at Campbell Park in Morrinsville, while Frankton host Taupiri at Swarbrick Park in what will be the final home game for both Frankton and Kereone for 2024.