Taha Kemara could not add the extras and the home team led 7-5.

The Steelers extended their lead a few minutes later. After cutting through Waikato’s defensive line the ball ended up in the hands of Adam Brash and he was in for the home team’s second try.

Alatimu was successful with the conversion, putting Counties Manukau up 14-5.

Midway through the first half, Waikato had a lineout 22m out on the left hand touch.

After winning their own lineout ball, No 8 Patrick McCurran, took the pass, stepped the first defender and accelerated through the gap beating three defenders to go in untouched for Waikato’s second try.

Kemara this time was successful with the conversion and Waikato were back within two points of the Steelers.

Counties Manukau again extended their advantage around the 28-minute mark, when Waikato were penalised for being offside.

Alatimu was successful with the penalty shot at goal and the home team led 17-12 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

However, Waikato finally put themselves in front when flanker Senita Lauaki crossed at the back of a driving maul to score on debut.

Kemara was successful from the sideline giving Waikato a 19-17 lead at the break.

In the second half, Waikato extended their advantage to nine points after Hautapu lock Laghlan McWhannell barged his way over to score Waikato’s fourth try.

Kemara added the extras and Waikato led 26-17 after 50 minutes.

With nine minutes left in the game, Counties Manukau reduced the deficit to six points with a successful penalty shot at goal from Alatimu, after Waikato were penalised for being offside.

Waikato fans had a nervous wait approaching full time, as Counties Manukau were awarded a penalty close to the line and opted for a lineout 5m out, but the throw in fell into Waikato’s possession and Samipeni Finau slammed it into touch for Waikato to hold on for a bonus point 26-20 win.

Counties Manukau 20 (Simon-Peter Toleafoa, Adam Brash tries; AJ Alatimu 2 conversions, 2 penalties)

Waikato 26 (Austin Anderson, Patrick McCurran, Senita Lauaki, Lachlan McWhannell tries; Taha Kemara 3 conversions)

HT: 17-19