The new People & Culture Award is sponsored by Hamilton Airport. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

The new People & Culture Award is sponsored by Hamilton Airport. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

This year's Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, supported by Foster Construction Group, will feature a new category that allows organisations to showcase their commitment to creating a strong workplace environment at a time when many are struggling with recruitment.

The new People & Culture Award, sponsored by Hamilton Airport, recognises a business that has demonstrated strategies and initiatives to create a stimulating, high performing and supportive workplace environment to maximise the full potential of its team and create a values-based culture.

"Winning an award brings with it a host of benefits including recognition of success throughout the Waikato business community, and helping to contribute to a positive team spirit," Chamber chief executive Don Good said.

"The new People & Culture Award, in particular, will also showcase an organisation as having a strong workplace culture. In the current environment, where businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit talent, finalists in this category will be able to use their selection to show they are a great place to work."

Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good. Photo / Supplied

The chamber is grateful to Hamilton Airport for coming on board as sponsors of this award, particularly as they had recently focused on their culture and values.

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said: "It's the people who make an organisation great, so we're delighted to sponsor a category that celebrates those who really recognise and value their teams. Having been on our own cultural and values journey recently, we understand the importance and benefit of championing individuals and teams for success."

In addition to People & Culture, the other award categories are Micro Business, For Purpose, Innovation, Marketing, Business Growth & Strategy, Service Excellence, Community Contribution, International Trade, Sustainability, People's Choice, Emerging Leader and CEO of the Year, with winners of these awards all in contention to take out the Supreme Award. The winner of this award in 2021 was DEC Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Sponsors of these categories include Air New Zealand, Chow:Hill Architects, Company-X, Deloitte, Foster Construction Group, Hamilton Airport, Mitre 10, Montana Food & Events, SkyPoint Technologies, Sleepyhead, Tompkins Wake, Trust Waikato, the University of Waikato and Wintec.

Nominations are open and close at midday on July 15. Applications can be submitted at www.waikatochamber.co.nz/business-awards.

Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner on November 4 at Claudelands Events Centre, with tickets now available.